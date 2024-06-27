Former professional cyclist Igor Makarov helps raise new cyclists in Cyprus through his support at the 2024 INEX Club Charity Ride

Photo courtesy of INEX Club

Dressed in their best cycling gear and equipped with helmets and bicycles, 80 young cyclists participated in the 2024 INEX Charity Ride, organized and hosted by the Cyprus-based cycling group, INEX Club. The event provided an opportunity to cycle through the beautiful landscapes of Limassol, Cyprus, and, through the generosity of various sponsors, successfully raised funds to assist young and aspiring professional cyclists from Cyprus.

Among the sponsors was entrepreneur and former professional cyclist Igor Makarov, who not only raised funds for the welfare of aspiring professional cyclists in Cyprus but also inspired them to pursue excellence in their cycling careers.

A showcase of cycling talent

The INEX Club 2024 Charity Ride was a remarkable event showcasing numerous cyclists’ talent and dedication. It featured two challenging routes, covering distances of 150 km and 300 km, with a total elevation gain of 2,900 meters.

Despite the heat, participants cycled through Limassol’s terrains, starting from the INEX Club in Germasogeia and passing through scenic locations such as Agros, Larnaca, Protaras, and Ayia Napa. The cyclists demonstrated their endurance and skill, traversing the demanding terrain and enjoying the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts.

The ride concluded at the INEX Cycling Coffee Garage, where participants gathered to share their experiences and the adrenaline rush from the challenging routes. The beautiful scenery of Cyprus provided a stunning backdrop for the event, allowing cyclists to immerse themselves in the landscape while pushing their limits.

From one athlete to another

As a former athlete, Makarov is familiar with the challenges of starting in the sport. He understands the critical need for proper training, quality equipment, and expert guidance to nurture talent and help athletes reach their full potential. The businessman’s sponsorship not only provided essential resources for the young cyclists but showed that with the proper support, success is within reach.

Apart from his initiatives at the UCI Management Committee, for over a few decades, he has also donated hundreds of millions of dollars from his businesses to various charity projects, including the development of cycling globally.

For many years, Makarov sponsored federations of Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC) and local charity rides such as “Tour de Broward,” “The Hublot Best Buddies Challenge: Miami,” and many others. He also founded and was the main sponsor of the Swiss-registered professional multinational cycling team Katusha Team, which competed as a UCI ProTeam / WorldTour team from 2009 to 2019.

The bright future of Cyprus’ cycling community

The dedication of national federations, organizations like INEX Club, and philanthropists demonstrates that the future of cycling in Cyprus is in capable hands. Having lived in Cyprus for over three decades, Makarov has witnessed firsthand the positive growth of cycling culture and safety in the country. He views his participation and sponsorship of events like the 2024 INEX Charity Ride as the foundation for more strategic partnerships to advance cycling in the country.

Makarov is confident that by working together, organizations like INEX Club can provide comprehensive training and opportunities while he assists in providing the needed resources so sports and talents can flourish, building a vibrant cycling community in Cyprus and beyond.

Igor Makarov mentions, “With sustained support and strategic investments, these young athletes can cultivate their talents, realize their aspirations, and become role models for the next generation of cyclists.”