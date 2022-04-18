Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Florida rejects 41 percent of math textbooks over ‘prohibited content’

The Florida Department of Education has rejected 41% of math textbooks submitted for review.

Published

Students using an iPad in a classroom environment. Source - Brad Flickinger. CC SA 2.0.
Students using an iPad in a classroom environment. Source - Brad Flickinger. CC SA 2.0.

Dozens of math textbooks submitted by publishers for use in Florida schools have flunked because they contained prohibited content, including critical race theory, state officials said.

The announcement was made in a press release titled “Florida Rejects Publishers’ Attempts to Indoctrinate Students.” It did not include the names of any of the books or provide specific examples of the content that prompted their objections, reports Axios.

The Florida Department of Education issued a statement saying that 41 percent of math textbooks recently reviewed were “impermissible with either Florida’s new standards or contained prohibited topics.” That amounted to 54 texts out of 132 checked for compliance with the new Florida laws, reports CNN.

0f the 64 textbooks rejected:

  • 28 (21%) of these books were “not included on the adopted list because they incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT,” the statement said.
  • 14 (11%) were “not included on the adopted list because they do not properly align to B.E.S.T. Standards and incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT,” the statement added.

Strange as it may seem, Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not being taught in any public schools across the country, and that includes Florida, yet many Republican lawmakers – perhaps not really sure what CRT entails, are deathly afraid of it.

The education department described the review process as “transparent,” but did not name the rejected textbooks nor provide examples of passages that failed to meet the criteria.

Governor Ron DeSantis praised the education officials and added he was “grateful” to Richard Corcoran, the outgoing commissioner of education, and his team for the “vetting of these textbooks to ensure they comply with the law.”

“It seems that some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students,” DeSantis added.

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-District 49, said in a tweet that the governor “has turned our classrooms into political battlefields.”

The president of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association said she’d like to see the content that the department and DeSantis found problematic, per Click on Orlando. “Certainly in a math book, I can’t imagine what he’s talking about,” Wendy Doromal said.

In this article:41% banned, critical race theory, Florida, Gov Ron DeSantis, Math textbooks, Social Emotional Learning
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Ukraine says Russia wants to ‘destroy’ Donbas as Mariupol prepares final defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of wanting to "destroy" the entire eastern region of Donbas.

9 hours ago

Business

Cruise ships at center of dispute in Florida’s idyllic Key West

Residents such as Arlo Haskell find the ships to be a nuisance and believe they cause environmental harm.

18 hours ago
Firefighters, who said they had themselves been shelled, try to extinguish a blaze in a residential building in the latest bombardment of central Kharkiv Firefighters, who said they had themselves been shelled, try to extinguish a blaze in a residential building in the latest bombardment of central Kharkiv

World

Shock on the streets as Kharkiv wracked by fresh blasts

Officials said five people were killed and 13 wounded in the latest volley to hit Kharkiv -- just 21 kilometres (13 miles) from the...

23 hours ago
Opponents of Venezuela's government burn an effigy bearing the images of President Nicolas Maduro and Russian leader Vladimir Putin as part of Easter celebrations Opponents of Venezuela's government burn an effigy bearing the images of President Nicolas Maduro and Russian leader Vladimir Putin as part of Easter celebrations

World

Putin and Maduro burnt as ‘Judas’ in Caracas

A four-headed mannequin carrying the faces of Venezuelan President Maduro and his Russian counterpart Putin was burnt in Caracas.

12 hours ago