Five common household items you should get rid of to save money

The cost of living continues to affect many people in almost every nation. Many families have been considering how to save money and to reduce the strain on the family finances. If this is something you have been grappling with, which items should you consider throwing away or replacing this winter to save money?

The energy expert Llewellyn Kinch (MakeMyHouseGreen) has provided Digital Journal with some advice to help people save money.

Kinch assessed current data based on household electricity bills. According to his findings, the tumble dryer takes the crown, devouring a whopping 3 kWh of electricity per hour.

The big line-up of money-draining culprits is as follows:

Tumble Dryer – £1.02 ($1.20) per hour: This energy-hungry appliance tops the charts, but keep in mind, your actual cost may vary depending on the model and its energy efficiency.

Oven – 68p per hour ($1): Heating up your meals comes at a cost, with the oven claiming the second spot in the list of electricity guzzlers.

Kettle – 61p per hour (90 cents): The humble kettle, a staple in every kitchen, sneaks into third place with 1.8 kWh per hour.

Electric Hob – £0.56 per hour (70 cents): Coming in fourth is the electric hob, demanding 1.7 kWh per hour.

Vacuum Cleaner – 47p per hour (65 cents): Wrapping up the top five, the vacuum cleaner may tidy your space, but it’s also tidying up your budget.

What are the potential alternatives?

There are alternatives that can save energy and money:

Air-Dry Clothes – 0p per hour: Instead of relying on the tumble dryer, harness the power of nature by air-drying your clothes. It’s not only energy-efficient but also extends the life of your garments.

Air-Fryer Instead of Oven – Swap out your traditional oven for the increasingly popular air-fryer, using only 1 kWh per hour.

Gas Stove over Kettle – Reduce your reliance on the electric kettle by opting for a gas stove. Although it’s a little slower than using a kettle it’s a far cheaper alternative,

Induction Cooktop Instead of Electric Hob – Upgrade to an induction cooktop for faster and more energy-efficient cooking. While the initial cost might be higher, the long-term savings are apparent.

The dustpan and brush Instead of vacuum cleaner – 0p per hour: For quick clean-ups without the electricity cost, consider using your trusty dustpan and brush. It’s affordable, efficient, and requires no electricity.

Summing up, Kinch states: “Opting for energy-efficient alternatives like the air-fryer or induction cooktop can make a substantial difference in your monthly bills but I understand it’s not always practical to air-dry your clothes, so In those moments use the tumble dryer but the small changes will make a big impact on your bills.”