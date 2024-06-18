Fitness for health, not appearance: Work out for the right reasons with Lacee Green

Photo courtesy of Lacee Green

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

As we approach the sunny and warm summer months, many individuals embrace this season with open arms, but for others, feelings of dread are experienced.

Why? Swimsuit season.

Society has long been entrenched in highly unrealistic beauty and body standards, so much so that 80% of women have called themselves fat in comparison to a “more desirable” body type — the one we’re constantly shown on social media, TV shows, movies, and even the dolls we played with growing up. Ultimately, this can lead to an unhealthy relationship with food and working out.

If I were to ask you what your number one reason for working out is, would it be for your health or external factors? If we’re being honest, at some point or another we’ve found ourselves looking in the mirror, judging the appearance of how our arms look in a tank top, or the way a pair of jeans hug our waist. But you’re far from being alone in this experience.

Are you frequenting the gym solely to achieve a certain body type for summer? Fitness trainer Lacee Green, aka @thecurvygirltrainer, is here to tell you there’s a better way to approach fitness — one that starts and ends with health.

“We set unrealistic expectations for ourselves, especially for young women, and are constantly comparing ourselves and not feeling good enough, when it’s about being strong and healthy and happy. We all deserve to feel healthy and happy,” Green preaches. For her, working out has little to do with appearance-based results and everything to do with how staying active feels for your body.

“Let’s shift the conversation away from just exercising to lose weight. We want to exercise to be healthy and happy. And there are so many benefits of exercise than just fat loss,” Green emphasizes, a concept she translates into everything she does.

If you don’t already know who Lacee Green is, your world just became a lot brighter.

Green is a certified Fitness Trainer, Personal Coach, and Super Trainer at BODi (what was once Beachbody is now BODi), a fitness platform offering on-demand workout programs, individual classes, eating plans, mindset content, and more. With over 10 years of experience, Green has made her mark in the fitness world by changing this “exclusive” industry to be more accessible “for every age, race, body type, fitness level, and ability”, and is continuing this mission through her program For Beginners Only — available on BODi, no subscription required.

The program is dedicated “to meeting people right where they are and to help them shift the mindset that fitness is a number on a scale or a pant size to how you feel, and being able to do the things that you love in your life for the rest of your life,” she says.

As with anything that requires change, it can be easier said than done. Knowing where to start may feel overwhelming, especially with endless information and resources available. But Green has a few pieces of advice to steer you on the right path so you can begin working out for the right reasons:

Switch your focus from appearance to health

The amazing thing about fitness is all the benefits that come with it — and yes, losing weight is one of those things. However, the overconsumption of social media has caused many to stray away from the true meaning of being fit. “Better sleep, more energy, a better mood, and just longevity, flexibility, mobility. I mean, the list goes on and on,” Green says.

“We have to stop with that mindset and start looking forward and focusing on what we call here at BODi our ‘Health Esteem’ – which is loving who you are, right where you are, as you focus on the person you’re becoming.” The Cambridge Dictionary defines fitness as “The condition of being physically strong and healthy,” and the more you shift your focus on the importance of health versus appearance the more you’ll start to believe it.

Prioritize self-love

“I work out because I love my body, not because I hate it,” says Green, a statement that is too often reversed. The reality for many people is that working out is tied to changing the appearance of something, whether it’s to have a flatter tummy, larger glutes, or smaller thighs. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to achieve a specific fitness goal, but if it’s rooted in self-judgment, that’s where Green encourages individuals to “drop the judgment” and replace it with self-love.

“If you focus on a higher level of self-love for yourself and a greater purpose is what’s really going to make a difference.”

Find workouts you enjoy

As a fitness trainer, it’s incredibly important to Green that her workout programs are not only effective but enjoyable, or what she refers to as ‘edutainment.’ “You may be sweating and feeling like, ‘Oh, my gosh, am I supposed to be feeling this on my muscles or my glutes are on fire,’” she explains, but, “‘she told me to smile and have fun, so I’m going to enjoy it.’”

“It really makes such a difference in people shifting their mindset to think, wow, fitness really can be fun,” Green continues.

All it takes is a shift in perspective, and when you start to see beyond those comparisons, judgments, and self-deprecating thoughts society too often attaches to fitness, you’ll see it in a whole new light.

“When you have taken the courage to step into a fitness program or to push yourself a little harder, it starts to cross over into your career or your relationships… all because you started working out and loving yourself enough to want to be the healthiest and happiest version of you.”

This summer, ditch the unrealistic body standards and instead join Lacee Green to workout for the right reasons.

Visit BODi’s website here to learn more.