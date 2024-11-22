Finian Makepeace of Kiss the Ground talks about making a difference with regenerative coffee, helping the environment

Finian Makepeace. Photo Credit: Nicole Granados.

Finian Makepeace, the co-founder of the nonprofit organization Kiss the Ground, chatted about making a difference with regenerative coffee and helping the environment.

Background on Finian Makepeace

Makepeace also served as Chief Strategy Officer of Kiss the Ground. He is a presenter, media creator, and leader in the field of regenerative agriculture and soil health.

His dedication to Kiss the Ground’s mission of “awakening people to the possibilities of regeneration,” has stimulated him to develop training programs, workshops, and talks designed to empower people around the world to become confident advocates for this growing movement.

Overview of Kiss the Ground and the work they do

Kiss the Ground is a leading nonprofit in the regenerative agriculture movement, and this initiative follows an overwhelmingly successful donation-based beta launch in the summer of 2024; moreover, it aims to support regenerative farming practices and raise awareness about regenerative coffee production.

Most recently, the Kiss the Ground organization launched certified regenerative coffee subscription service, which supports small scale farms and regenerative farming.

It is known for advocating for regeneration and healthy soil as a solution to the world’s wellness, water, and climate crisis.

Ever since 2013, Kiss the Ground has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.

Makepeace on the new initiative with regenerative coffee

“It is really great,” Makepeace said about the new regenerative coffee. “To be honest, it wasn’t one of my main projects, but it is really cool to watch it unfold within the company. Evan Harrison, the CEO, and Olivia were the main coordinators of it.”

“I am excited to share about Kiss The Ground’s regenerative coffee, which is available for monthly subscribers,” Makepeace exclaimed. “It’s a great way to support regenerative agriculture directly, where ten dollars from each order goes directly to fund Kiss the Ground’s work to build this movement.”

Buena Vida Farms. Photo Credit: Jonathan Graham

Makepeace on Gally Meyer and her work in Costa Rica

“Gally Meyer is the woman behind the coffee, and she is an exceptional force of nature,” he said. “Gally is down in Costa Rica, who saw the problem with the coffee industry being so toxic, and she decided to make organic coffee.”

“After she watched ‘Kiss the Ground’ the movie, she got connected to us,” Makepeace said. “Gally went above and beyond… and decided to go beyond organic. Thanks to the ‘Kiss the Ground’ movie, she got floored with regenerative coffee being the solution.”

Speaking of “Kiss the Ground” documentary film, it was directed by Josh and Rebecca Tickell; moreover, it was narrated by Woody Harrelson.

“Regenerative coffee helps the farmers economically, ecologically, and Gally was able to lay down a foundation of what it means to be there for the farmers in that region,” Makepeace acknowledged.

“Costa Rica has the No. 1 per capita pesticides anywhere in the world, so the amount of pesticide-ridden agricultural areas in Costa Rica is absolutely sickening,” Makepeace noted.

“Her dedication to both organic and regenerative coffee is incredible. Gally was able to go all the way, and she is now Regenified Certified,” he said.

“Gabe Brown knows Gally, and he is really excited about the project too. It has been really exciting,” he acknowledged.

“From all of our perceptions, Gally is very modest, but she is a prolific leader in her own right. She is even getting the Costan Rican government connected to the government of Colorado to be doing trials to help farmers advance this initiative,” he elaborated.

“Gally is really amazing, and that’s the type of person we want in this sector to be a vehicle, and that’s where the support systems come into play,” Makepeace said.

“This is a great example of a business enterprise that is fully engaged with regenerative partnering with an NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) that says ‘together we can make this even bigger for the world’, so that has been really exciting,” he explained.

“Then, Evan got to go down to Costa Rica to visit the farms, and he got to meet the farmers. It just became really clear that we could have something, which is coffee, and that is such a rich connector.”

Buena Vida Farms. Photo Credit: Jonathan Graham

Makepeace on Evan Harrison being involved in the regenerative coffee movement

Makepeace remarked, “Our CEO, Evan, is new to this whole movement and trying to connect his old world into regenerative agriculture, and it’s hard, but he has had a fun experience with his friends and finally getting them excited with what he is doing because coffee is involved.”

“Now, that Evan is talking about coffee, and there is a product that is regenerative, he is able to have breakthroughs with his friends and acquaintances. The program is exciting because every bag of coffee is donating $10 to Kiss the Ground, which is huge,” Makepeace said.

“Aside for paying for each package, each month, you are able to contribute to Kiss the Ground, and you are helping the environment,” he said. “It’s a monthly subscription but you are getting regenerative coffee —free of the chemicals that are in nonorganic coffee — and it is certified regenerative, so you are directly supporting the farmers and regeneration.”

“This coffee is literally building back ecosystems, and it is helping the biodiversity flourish, all while getting incredible, regenerative coffee,” Makepeace added.

Costa Rica coffee farm. Photo Credit: Jonathan Graham

Helping acres of land with regenerative coffee

Makepeace noted that the more people donate, the more acres of land they are able to help.

“People are getting an acre converted into regenerative agriculture,” he said. “Kiss the Ground is a vehicle to help people understand this, helping farmers connect to this, and helping business connect farmers to this.”

“Basically, each month, people are getting another acre put into regenerative agriculture, which is huge. This is why the program is really exciting,” he concluded.

