Facing growing dissatisfaction, hospital nurses look to make a change

Charlotte LoBuono, Data Work By Paxtyn Merten

From long working hours to emotionally draining situations, nursing has always been a demanding job. While the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview mirror, the situation has yet to improve for those on the front lines of health care.

When staffing company AMN Healthcare surveyed more than 1,000 nurses in 2024, only 1 in 5 predicted things would improve for nurses. Turnover and volatility have been widespread among nurses for the last several years.

“That trend is likely to continue until nurse concerns are addressed,” Robin Johnson, group president of nursing solutions for AMN Healthcare, said in a statement. She emphasized the urgency for the health care industry to continue focusing on improving nurse satisfaction, wellness, and retention.

Hospital Care Compare used AMN Healthcare survey data to identify what hospital nurses are planning for the future of their careers as burnout persists.

The nurses surveyed said that salaries and working conditions are most important to them. When asked, three-quarters of respondents said higher pay was their first priority. One nurse respondent told researchers, “We need more than a pizza in the lunchroom to indicate support from management.”

Other considerations were also high on the list for nurses. Nearly 7 out of 10 respondents said it was very important to assign more staff to each patient. “When nursing staff is minimal, patient care suffers,” another respondent said.

Meanwhile, roughly 3 out of 5 nurses said better schedules were extremely important. One nurse asked rhetorically, “Can we stop treating nurses like they are machines?”

“Nurses find it demoralizing when they are unable to provide the quality of care they want to provide,” Johnson said. She went on to say that nurses, like other health care providers, want more patient time and more resources so that patients can have the best possible outcomes.





Hospital Care Compare

For nurses under pressure, alternatives exist

Burnout following the pandemic is causing many nurses to rethink their current role, according to a 2023 survey by AMN Healthcare of registered nurses. Because of the pandemic, roughly a third said they were likely to leave nursing this year, compared to about a fifth who said the same in 2021. Among hospital nurses, about 2 in 5 said they plan to seek a new employer.

The situation is becoming dire, and many professionals are experimenting with ways to improve the nurse’s lot. A pilot program at Memorial Hermann Healthcare System in Texas assessed the tasks registered nurses performed and classified each depending on whether it needed a license or specific skills. It found that 40% of tasks performed by registered nurses could be safely delegated to other team members such as licensed vocational nurses. At the end of the six-month program, patients spent less time in the hospital, fewer people experienced severe maternal complications, and more nurses chose to continue working at Memorial Hermann.

While health care providers consider potential solutions, nurses are considering other options. Apart from finding new employers, becoming a travel nurse during the coming year was a popular idea. Travel nurses fill in temporary gaps in employment at facilities nationwide. It is time-bound, but some opportunities may also be extended as a contract expires. Working as a travel nurse has several advantages, such as allowing nurses to see different parts of the country, build their professional network, and gain experience in various health care settings.

Over the next year, 1 in 10 said they planned to continue to work as a nurse, but leave direct patient care. Roles that do not involve patient care allow nurses to develop skills they might not work on otherwise, such as writing and research. These roles can also allow them to work more regular hours.

Nurses have a variety of options before them, but with every departure comes a loss for society. Hospitals are already feeling the pinch. A 2023 survey of top hospital concerns conducted by the American College of Healthcare Executives revealed workforce challenges, including personnel shortages, once again top the list. Addressing these concerns requires systemic transformation from health care organizations, professional groups, nonprofits, and legislators, as well as from nurses themselves.

Story editing by Carren Jao. Additional editing by Kelly Glass. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.

This story originally appeared on Hospital Care Compare and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.