Eye for detail: Getting rid of dark under-eye circles

Close up of a human eye. Image by ROTFLOLEB - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Attending a business meeting look tired, old and worn out is unlikely to lead to success in negotiations.

Concealing dark circles under the eyes is also, in itself, big business. On Instagram, the hashtag #DarkCirclesUnderEyes has over 47,000 posts, with another 13,400 posts and counting on TikTok as people around the world strive to prevent their appearance from ageing.

Gen Z appear particularly prone to a fear of ageing, one that is seemingly linked to young people’s exposure to Instagram-perfect bodies and faces, flawless celebrity skin and the world of ‘tweakments’ from an impressionable age.

Indeed, children as young as 10 are now begging their parents for expensive anti-ageing creams and serums, desperate to follow the multi-step skincare routines that they see on TikTok.

While this obsession with looking younger can be damaging if taken to extremes, it’s no secret that the majority of us would like to have plump, youthful skin – blurring our wrinkles and disguising our under-eye bags.

Geraldine McColgan, Head Spa Educator and Naturopathic Nutritionist from spa-quality skincare brand Carol Joy London, has told Digital Journal about her expert tips on how to keep those pesky dark circles at bay.

Remember your eye cream

“To ensure the perfect base for your under-eye makeup, you need a good eye cream,” McColgan says. “It can prevent products, like concealer and foundation, from becoming cakey or settling in fine lines.”

Retinol, according to McColgan “Can help to stimulate the body’s natural production of collagen, which in turn smooths fine lines and wrinkles.”

Break out the ice cubes

Icing your face has become very popular in recent years, with the hashtag #IceFacial featuring in over 42,900 posts on TikTok. Even Jennifer Aniston loves an ice facial, telling Allure that she splashes her face with ice-cold water to tighten her pores and give her a burst of energy.

“Whole ice facials have many benefits, but just icing the area around your eyes can also help to reduce any puffiness,” McColgan comments. “However, if you have broken capillaries, you should avoid icing your skin as it can worsen irritation and redness.

“A cold compress or flannel soaked in cool water will have a similar effect, without being as harsh on sensitive skin. You could also try a cooling eye cream to get achieve a similar soothing feeling.”

Get ready to roll

“Using a facial roller encourages lymphatic drainage, helping to reduce under-eye puffiness,” McColgan reveals. “Use the roller to exert only a light pressure on your skin – do not push or pull at your skin. This will trigger your lymphatic system, helping to drain away excess fluid.

“The process of a facial massage using a roller can also be rejuvenating. Try using a facial roller in the evening (after you’ve applied your night moisturiser) for about five minutes for a little pick-me-up. Massage gently under the eye, then out and around, following the bone structure above your eye.”

A facial roller can also have brightening effects on your skin, helping to lift your under-eye area. “The roller will encourage blood flow throughout your face, which helps to brighten your skin,” McColgan confirms.

“This kind of treatment can also help with dark under-eye circles that are purple in colour. Purple under-eye bags usually indicate that your adrenals (small glands located near your kidneys) need extra support. I would recommend a light massage around the eyes, as well as yoga, meditation and sound baths to treat this specific concern, helping to de-stress your body and your skin.”

Tea bags

According to McColgan: “Putting cold, caffeine-rich tea bags on your eyes can offer a quick fix if you don’t have access to an eye cream or eye mask. In the absence of collagen- and retinol-infused products, tea bags with caffeine in them can act as a temporary solution.

“The tea bags need to be damp, but not hot. The caffeine will encourage microcirculation and help to bring down any puffiness, making your eye bags less noticeable.”

Hydration

McColgan says: “Drinking plenty of water to ensure you’re hydrated will give your skin a boost. Eating collagen-rich foods, such as skin-on chicken and sardines, can also encourage your body’s natural collagen production process. This will help to plump and smooth your skin, minimising fine lines and preventing dullness under your eyes.

“If your under-eye circles are brown in tone, this can indicate sluggish digestion. Up your water intake and eat plenty of soluble fibre, which can be found in soaked chia seeds and flaxseeds. You might also want to try taking probiotics and practicing abdominal massage to further stimulate your digestive system.

“Wearing SPF every day can also reduce any discolouration in the skin. Factor 50 sun protection should be a non-negotiable step in your morning skincare routine, no matter the weather. Most SPF is suitable for use around the eyes and on the eyelids – your skin is actually thinner here than elsewhere, making sunscreen even more essential.”