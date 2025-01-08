Extreme weather events put older adults at risk. Here's how they can prepare.

Caring.com examined data from the National Weather Service and elsewhere to determine how extreme weather events are impacting older Americans. - Bilanol // Shutterstock

Andrea Vale, Data Work By Elena Cox

Over the past two decades, extreme weather events and record-breaking temperatures fueled by climate change have put more lives at risk. In the United States and around the world, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and heat waves have become more frequent, intense—and deadly.

But for America’s most vulnerable populations, including older adults, these catastrophic weather events pose a heightened threat. Just look at Florida, where, in October, hurricanes Helene and Milton hit back-to-back. Milton, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm, hit the Gulf Coast on Oct. 10. Months after making landfall, residents are still wrangling with the damage.

While the exact cost is yet to be determined, officials expect Milton to surpass $50 billion in damages. It caused dozens of deaths, both from its direct impact and the multiple tornadoes triggered in its wake. Among those most impacted were the residents of retirement communities and nursing homes. Florida ranks second after Maine among states with the highest percentages of adults 65 and older.

The rise in deadly natural disasters aligns with a surge in America’s aging population. The number of Americans older than 65 will jump from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million in 2050, according to Census Bureau estimates, representing nearly a quarter of the entire population.

Caring.com examined data from the National Weather Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Census to determine how natural disasters are impacting seniors.

Extreme weather events put older adults at risk. They often face limited mobility, impaired hearing, and poor vision, making it much harder to evacuate quickly. Older adults may lack access to a social support system, reliable transportation, phones, and the internet.

To complicate matters further, many areas most vulnerable to natural disasters are popular with retirees. The intersection of climate risk and large concentrations of older people is no coincidence; the same factors that make these coastal locations with warmer climates appealing to retirees are the factors that make these spots susceptible to extreme weather.

Severe weather-related fatalities on the rise

As weather events get more severe, so too does their fallout. About 575 people die annually from severe weather events, with fatalities peaking in 2021 and 2022, according to CDC data.

That figure accounts for fatalities from all types of weather events, but extreme heat is the most deadly. Since 1979, over 14,000 Americans have died as a direct result of causes related to heat, according to the EPA. 2021 and 2022 were two of the hottest years in recent history, with several heat waves resulting in a record-breaking number of heat-related deaths.

For older people, extreme heat is a major cause for concern. This population is particularly vulnerable to heat because it interacts with preexisting or underlying conditions. Since 1999, retirement-aged people have been several times more likely to die from heat than their younger peers due to cardiovascular disease.

Hurricanes, western wildfires, and a southern cold freeze in 2021 have also contributed to the rising death toll, with some disasters causing more hardship to older adults than others. Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s coast in September 2022, causing 120 fatalities, among which 2 in 3 were 60 or older, according to FEMA.

Older adults also face multiple vulnerabilities during extreme weather events. For instance, they’re more likely to rely on specialized equipment, including ventilators or oxygen machines. A hurricane or flood wiping out a region’s electricity puts older individuals at instant risk. They are also more susceptible to hypothermia, overheating, and other temperature-related conditions. Evacuating to safety or avoiding dangerous areas can also be more challenging due to mobility issues. And that’s just the general population above 65. For those with specific disabilities or health conditions, the loss of access to medicine or interruptions to health care services can be catastrophic.

Historial health data also reveals racial disparities in heat-related deaths in the U.S. In a 2024 study published in the journal One Earth, researchers analyzing decades of data confirmed that extreme heat disproportionately impacts non-Hispanic Black residents more than non-Hispanic white individuals, which they attribute to systemic issues, including higher rates of non-Hispanic Black people living in heat islands.

Examining 2022, one of the hottest years on record, the paper’s authors suggest the excess death rate of non-Hispanic Black people is twice the rate as that of non-Hispanic white residents. These racial inequities increase the risk for older individuals who are non-Hispanic Black.

Some regions more impacted than others

To determine which areas across the country are most at risk for negative repercussions from extreme weather, FEMA’s National Risk Index combines data on 18 natural hazards and community risk factors, creating a baseline risk measurement for each county in the U.S.

Overall, coastal areas in the U.S.—including Florida, California, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi—tend to rank higher on FEMA’s risk index than inland areas. States west of Iowa and Missouri tend to be at higher risk than those on the country’s eastern side.

Florida is one of the most at-risk states in the nation, with nearly every county ranking “very high,” “relatively high,” or “relatively moderate” in danger. Of the top 10 riskiest counties based on FEMA scores, nine are in Florida, and five of those counties have an over-65 population of at least a third.

Outside the state, the highest-risk counties include Brunswick County, North Carolina; Beaufort County, South Carolina; Cape May County, New Jersey; and Coos County, Oregon.

Older adults and their caretakers can take preventative measures to prevent the worst when extreme weather hits. For those living in areas prone to tornadoes, floods, and hurricanes, establishing phone trees or other emergency contact systems with neighbors and loved ones can help keep older adults on the radar of those who can come to their aid. Check-ins throughout an emergency, evacuation checklists, at least a month’s worth of medications, extra batteries, and medical equipment can also build resilience in an emergency.

The Red Cross advises maintaining an updated list of medical conditions, medications, allergies, and emergency contacts. It’s crucial that older adults learn how their specific medical conditions might be exacerbated by winter conditions. For instance, diabetes and thyroid problems can both make it even more difficult to regulate body temperature.

Having the agency to depend on one’s skills in case of an emergency can build confidence. Take the time to learn basic first aid skills, and memorize two ways to evacuate each room in case fire blocks off exits.

As the winter months approach, even nonemergency conditions can pose risks for older adults. Ice and snow can hinder access to critical services, so always keep entryways, stairs, and ramps regularly deiced and dry. Older people and those around them should know the signs of hypothermia, including pale skin and slurred speech, as well as how to preserve heat indoors in case of a power outage. Safe generator usage and closing off unused rooms are two places to start.

With extreme weather forecasts to worsen, now is the time to put an action plan into place.

