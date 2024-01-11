Exploring the easygoing world of cannabis consumption

Photo courtesy of Mikhail Nilov on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

The cannabis game has come a long way from shady back rooms choked with smoke. These days you’ve got options on options — take it old school or go totally next level. Whatever your style, there’s a tailored high delivering the vibe you seek.

Keeping it classic with offerings from traditional cannabis brands, you can’t beat twisting up some flowers to fire up in a joint, bowl, or bong. Doing that ceremonial grind, catching a whiff of dank bud, and finally sparking your creation connects you back to simpler times. It’s like spinning some crackly vinyl or pouring Pops’ aged Scotch — an analog warmth that never fails.

Edibles take smoking out of the equation entirely — headed straight to long-ride euphoria. No more nibbling misshapen brownies and praying. Pro chefs craft artisan treats from gourmet chocolates to custom capsule blends these days. Just go low and slow with dosing till you’ve got your rhythm. Time disappears when you’re coasting the psychedelic highways anyway.

Under the tongue, a couple drops of tincture provides fast-acting, transparent effects to take the edge off. Mood lifting CBG, soothing CBD and anything between, it’s liquid relief stripped to the basics. Easy to add to or taper as needed, no questions asked.

Topicals rub sore spots away too without even entering the bloodstream. Transdermal patches, silky lotions, and warming balms redirect cannabis’ magic straight to muscles needing TLC, skipping the brain altogether. Deep tissue therapy sans the mental departure — almost too good to be true.

And for the rocket riders craving raw intensity from their favorite cannabis brands, there’s always “doing dabs.” Like hotboxing atop an active volcano, it’s a rush only the truly stoned survive.

So whatever your flavour or tolerance, there’s never been more paths to elevated bliss than now. From the nostalgic to space-age…Main Street to out-this-world…cannabis welcomes all aboard. Time to plot your perfect journey.