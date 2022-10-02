Experts reveal whether popular energy saving tips will actually save you money

A street in England. Image: Tim Sandle

Energy bills in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K have continued to increase over the past months due to the global energy crisis.

According to the House of Commons Library, household bills in the U.K. have increased by 54 percent in April 2022 and are set to increase another 80 percent by October 2022. In the U.S., the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association predicts heating homes this winter will increase by 17 percent, and up to 34 percent for heat that comes from natural gas (according to ABC News). Similar steep rises have also been recorded in Canada.

Google trends for switches to decrease your energy bills have increased, which led Digital Journal to speak with experts at Classical Finance to see whether energy saving swaps make a difference.

(Myth) Turning Lights Off/On Uses More Energy

Classical Finance states “While it’s true that a higher current is used when turning on a light, it is only for a fraction of a second versus leaving a light on for an extended period of time on a continuous current.”

Just keep lights turned off when not in use.

(Myth) Wash Your Dishes by Hand, Not by Dishwasher

Washing by hand uses more heated water over an extended period of time.

An expert from Classical Finance says: “Ensure that the dishwasher is completely full, use eco-mode and air-dry settings to use the least amount of energy.”

(Myth) Close Vents in Unused Rooms to Save Money

Residential air handlers blow heated or cooled air until the thermostat turns them off. Closing air vent registers reduces efficiency, causing it to stay on longer.

(Myth) The Stuff in Your Attic or Loft Acts as Extra Insulation

The insulation in your attic or loft works best if it is able to trap lots of air. Items set on top of the insulation squashes it down, preventing insulation from working.

“Better insulate your attic, then add extra insulation by installing insulated boards on top of the joists and place your storage items on top of the insulated boards” recommends Classical Finance.

(Myth) Most Heat is Lost Through Your Windows

Heat is lost predominantly through the walls (35 percent) and roof (25 percent), and only 10 percent through the windows.

New windows may be helpful, but make sure that your walls and attic are properly insulated too.

The expert advice is, for what you can do today to start saving money: