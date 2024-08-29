Expert Lee Holden on Qi Gong and its riveting role in the future of health & wellness

Photo courtesy of Lee Holden

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Qi Gong, an ancient Chinese practice that involves slow, deliberate movements, breath control, and meditation, is quickly gaining recognition as a powerful holistic wellness technique. In fact, its popularity is so high that its escalating rise continues to outshine as more people embrace its health benefits and wellness routines.

However, although around 10% of the United States’ total population regularly practices its parallel persona, yoga, the number of businesses in the Qi Gong and Tai Chi studios industry has grown 4.4% per year on average for five years since 2018.

“Our consciousness is shifting regarding what we are awake and open to,” shares author, CEO, and founder of Holden QiGong, Lee Holden. “People are seeking answers because they’re disgruntled with Western medicine and pharmaceuticals and how much stress and pressure they face daily. They are looking for answers.”

Yet, as the search for holistic health and inner peace continues, many wonder: Is Qi Gong the new yoga or simply a glimpse of something more powerful to come? To learn more, we turned our attention to Lee Holden, a Qi Gong Master known worldwide for his expertise in teaching “the art of the effortless power” to millions.

“Even though I have been training for over 30 years, there is still a lot of nuance in Qi Gong — it expresses itself through our lives in myriad ways. It has changed me in ways I can’t even imagine,” he acknowledges. “Listening to your qi will guide you in leading an elevated, inspired life.”

As a golden wisdom, qi, first introduced to Holden as a young athletic scholar, appeared to be a saving grace in more ways than one. From setbacks and obstacles, including injuries and moments of doubt, its healing power shone brightly in times of need.

So much so that his mentorship and guidance, gained alongside Taoist Master Mantak Chia, encouraged Holden to ponder how to make these historical lessons relevant to today’s world.

“The big thing about our early success was that I could make the exercises and the practices accessible. It took the esoteric feeling out of the practices and made it more mainstream,” says Holden.

Fast-forward, and with dedication, passion, and enduring commitment, his courses, including Five Elements, Three Treasures, Tao Yin, television programs like PBS’ Your Fountain Of Youth, and book 7 Minutes of Magic, continue to help countless individuals unlock their potential.

By peeling back more layers, experts believe that the rising interest in Qi Gong can be attributed to several factors. For one, as society becomes more fast-paced and stress levels increase, people are seeking accessible ways to de-stress and maintain mental health.

In hindsight, Holden’s gentle yet rejuvenating approach provides a new form of breathing space — away from the high-intensity demands of modern life. For example, unlike some forms of yoga that may require a certain level of physical fitness, Qi Gong can be practiced by almost anyone, anywhere, without special equipment.

Photo courtesy of Lee Holden

Its wide range of inclusivity means it is also highly accessible to people of all ages and physical conditions. Unlike some forms of yoga that can be physically demanding, Qi Gong’s gentle movements are easy to perform and can be adapted for individuals with health issues.

“It didn’t have to be a grandma in the park at 05:00 a.m. — it could be anytime,” he adds. “You didn’t have to change clothes, put on your spandex, or get your yoga mat out — you could do this workout in jeans and a t-shirt and do a practice that will help clear stress and recharge your energy system.”

And with simple, calming techniques—a preferred ideal seen during the COVID-19 pandemic — it gained traction as a practical solution for at-home practice.

However, while Lee Holden demonstrates that Qi Gong is “a little bit like yoga and mindfulness put together,” it could also be recognized for its integrative holistic approach, which focuses on internal energy and balance. Therefore, its incorporation of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being could appeal to those seeking a more profound, comprehensive health practice.

“Instead of responding to life with tension, tightness and stress, relaxation, flow, and harmony, I’m now training myself to put the principles into movement, which helps us to put it into our life practice as well.”

For many beginners who start exploring the many facets of holistic well-being, fighting against an active mind during a seated meditation can prove challenging. “They may lose interest or get disheartened,” says Ben, a representative from Holden QiGong. “But meditation with movement helps the mind stay present and not waver between the future and the past.”

Thus, the experience of doing something with your body while paying attention to the aspect can help people more efficiently drop into a meditative state.

So, even though its millennia-old system may be rooted in medicine, philosophy, and martial arts, its gentle, slow-moving dance distinguishes itself from stationary postures, allowing us to experience the healing joy that only movement can create.

While yoga has become a significant global practice with a genuinely big following, Qi Gong’s uniqueness and growing recognition tell a different story. Instead, it has a riveting role to play in the future of fitness and has the potential to become equally significant, if not bigger, in the wellness landscape.

For anyone looking to elevate their physical fitness, find inner calm, or relieve tension and stress, visit Lee Holden’s website.