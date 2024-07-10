Exceeding expectations one house at a time is Honest Exteriors

Photo courtesy of Honest Exteriors

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

When it comes to investing and safeguarding your home, you want to make sure only the best of the best take care of your property with care and respect, but with so many contractors out there, it can be challenging to know who to trust. You need a community-based contractor with a proven track record to handle your exterior project.

That’s where Honest Exteriors comes in, led by CEO Chris Stinton, a Licensed General Contractor and expert in construction and exterior work. From the young age of 17, Stinton was part of the business world with experience door-knocking for insurance restoration opportunities and working in retail management.

“I’ve always aspired to learn and grow myself, earn a higher income, and reach my goals. And so that was a lot of fuel for me,” he shares. “After I knew I had a passion for construction, the industry, and helping people with their homes affected by a storm — I found it rewarding.”

Today, Stinton is the founder of his own roofing and exterior company Honest Exteriors — backed by the same values that carried him through every chapter: helping people and going above and beyond.

“It took a long time. It was a lot of work for months and months to build the business because I didn’t want to do it halfway … I wanted to go all in and invest fully. And that was my duty, my calling, to do it the right way from the beginning,” he shares.

Serving the Minneapolis, Eden Prairie, and St Paul areas, the premier roofing contractor Honest Exteriors has quickly risen to the top, tripling in size in 2023 — while proving to be a dedicated member of its surrounding community.

Recently Stinton and his company sponsored the Minneapolis City Soccer team and became the proud sponsor of Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, and Hopkins schools sports programs, a testament to his mission of going above and beyond.

With services including roof repair and replacement for residential and commercial properties, siding, windows, and gutters, Honest Exteriors is a go-to contractor.

“We have a hands-on approach,” Stinton shares. “We really go through checklists thoroughly to ensure that the install is being done by manufacturer specifications, that the quality is there, that we’re meeting safety requirements, that we’re making a good impression on our client and the neighbors. The job site looks clean, so just going that extra mile.”

Photo courtesy of Honest Exteriors

It’s not every day you come across a company that cares as much about a client’s property as the clients themselves. The team provides integrity, professional service, great workmanship, and competitive pricing all with a shared goal of meeting and exceeding the satisfaction of every client.

“We provide the peace of mind that your home is being handled like it’s one of our own,” their website states. “Our skilled craftsmen are dedicated to excellence. From roof repair service calls to complete renovations, we do it all. Our team sheds light on your project from the beginning and in the end, leaves the job site cleaner than when we arrived.”

Stinton believes it’s all in the details and “comes down to quality products, quality workmanship, and that all the steps are met throughout the whole process,” he discusses, starting from the estimate stage. Honest Exterior uses a 3D modeling system, HOVER, to perform thorough roof inspections and satellite measurements allowing the team to provide the most detailed estimates — while saving you money when ordering the right amount of roofing materials.

As the name suggests, Stinton and his team pride themselves on their honest service which includes never adding unnecessary upgrades or cutting corners to save on costs. Not to mention, the dedication to following all OSHA safety guidelines and regulations.

To nail home the strong reputation of Honest Exteriors, the testimonials speak to the team’s care:

“Honest Exteriors did a fantastic job replacing the shingles on my roof…. The team that installed the roof was very professional. They did a lot to protect my house, installed a fabulous roof, and did an excellent job cleaning up the site when they were done. The installation is crisp and clean, and you can tell that they care about doing a good job. I would definitely do business with Honest Exteriors again. Thanks.” — Chad S.

To learn more about Honest Exteriors, visit their website here. Don’t hesitate to get a free roof quote now in the Eden Prairie, Minneapolis, or St Paul areas.