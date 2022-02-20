Ethiopia starts partial power generation from the Blue Nile dam

Work on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) first began in 2011 - Copyright AFP Ozan KOSE

A milestone was reached on Sunday morning when one of the 13 turbines of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile River started power generation in an event officiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

It is currently 83.9 percent complete, the state-owned ETV News channel said on Sunday. “From now on, there will be nothing that will stop Ethiopia,” Abiy said.

The GERD is Africa’s biggest hydroelectric project to date and is expected to generate 6,500 megawatts of electricity, doubling the nation’s electricity output when it is fully completed, according to the Associated Press.

The Blue Nile dam has been a source of continuing tensions between Ethiopia and Egypt and Sudan. Ethiopia has already conducted two fillings of the dam, but the speed at which it will be filled and the amount of water that will be released during drought seasons remains unsolved.

And this fact is worrisome to Egypt because a quick filling of the dam would reduce Egypt’s share of the Nile waters. They are currently seeking a binding legal agreement in case of a dispute, reports USNews. Egypt depends almost completely on the Nile for its irrigation and drinking water.

As it stands, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said in a terse statement Sunday that Ethiopia’s move is another “breach” of the agreement of principles that the three countries signed in 2015. It didn’t elaborate.

Prime Minister Abiy, however, said the dam would benefit Egypt and Sudan as well. “We want to export our pollution-free electricity to Europe through Sudan and Egypt, so the way forward is cooperation among us. Ethiopia doesn’t want and intend to harm anyone else,” he said.

Right now, there seems to be a question of just how diplomacy is going to work in the long term. Last year, Sudan was taken by surprise when Ethiopia decided to shut three of the four diversion outlets for the water.

This resulted in less water flowing downstream and disrupted Sudan’s pumping stations for irrigation and municipal water supply. This means that Sudan, along with Egypt, is vying for a deal with Ethiopia over the filling and operation of the dam, but negotiations have failed to make headway.

The dam’s construction started in 2011 and the completion date was missed years ago due to the embezzlement of funds and design flaws.