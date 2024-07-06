Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Engaged tone: Is time up for telemedicine?

As patients increasingly return to in-person medical visits, the U.S. healthcare system is beset with a new set of challenges.

Avatar photo

Published

South Korean junior medics say medical reforms and the government's reaction to doctors' opposition will drive some of them out of the profession for good
Image: — © AFP Anthony WALLACE
Image: — © AFP Anthony WALLACE

Telemedicine’s climb appears to be stalling, a trend that could compound the already staggering financial losses —$150 billion annually for the U.S. healthcare industry – due to patient no-shows.

One of the most common reasons given for no-shows, particularly among seniors, is lack of transportation.

Chris Ochs, chief development officer at Kerico, a company that provides non-emergency medical transportation services, explains why access to reliable transportation is critical for patients, care providers and communities.

As patients increasingly return to in-person medical visits, the U.S. healthcare system is beset with a new set of challenges. The first is that telemedicine services, which provided a convenient alternative during the height of the pandemic, are now experiencing a decline in usage.

Simultaneously, the demand for reliable transportation to medical appointments is increasing, particularly among senior citizens who cite transportation issues as the primary reason for missing appointments 65 percent of the time.

Ochs explains that studies have shown that transportation barriers are directly linked to reduced use of regular outpatient care, increased emergency department visits and higher readmission rates. These factors not only contribute to elevated healthcare costs but also strain clinic revenue, staff productivity, and create scheduling and operational stress.

Ochs urges healthcare providers, policymakers and community leaders to prioritize investments in non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) as a cost-effective solution to mitigate the impending crisis.

He argues that by providing reliable transportation, communities can significantly improve healthcare accessibility and reduce the financial burden on the healthcare system. Research indicates that for every dollar spent on NEMT, $11 is saved in long-term care.

“As a nation, we must act swiftly to address this impending healthcare crisis,” Ochs explains.

He adds: “Investing in reliable non-emergency medical transportation is not just a matter of convenience; it’s a critical step in ensuring equitable access to healthcare, improving patient outcomes and reducing the financial strain on our healthcare system.”

His final recommendation is: “By prioritizing NEMT, we can build a more resilient and patient-centric healthcare infrastructure that serves the needs of every individual in our communities.”

In this article:Medical, Nurse, Patient, TeleHealth, telemedicine
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Cybercrime groups restructuring after major takedowns: experts

Cybercrime gangs are looking to rebuild with new tactics after global police operations this year made a huge dent in their activities.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

From small-beginnings: New molecule helps tackle antimicrobial resistance

The SOS response repairs the damaged DNA in bacteria and increases the rate of genetic mutations.

24 hours ago
Tom Hopper and Emma Roberts in 'Space Cadet' Tom Hopper and Emma Roberts in 'Space Cadet'

Entertainment

Review: Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper shoot for the stars in ‘Space Cadet’ film

Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper star in the new comedy film "Space Cadet," which was released globally on July 4, 2024, via Amazon Prime...

17 hours ago
US President Joe Biden walks to speak with the press before boarding Air Force One prior to departure from Dane County Regional Airport in Madison US President Joe Biden walks to speak with the press before boarding Air Force One prior to departure from Dane County Regional Airport in Madison

World

Stubborn Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

Post-debate polls have shown a widening deficit in Trump's favor, and at least four Democrats in Congress have called on Biden to step aside.

19 hours ago