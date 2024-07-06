Engaged tone: Is time up for telemedicine?

Image: — © AFP Anthony WALLACE

Telemedicine’s climb appears to be stalling, a trend that could compound the already staggering financial losses —$150 billion annually for the U.S. healthcare industry – due to patient no-shows.

One of the most common reasons given for no-shows, particularly among seniors, is lack of transportation.

Chris Ochs, chief development officer at Kerico, a company that provides non-emergency medical transportation services, explains why access to reliable transportation is critical for patients, care providers and communities.

As patients increasingly return to in-person medical visits, the U.S. healthcare system is beset with a new set of challenges. The first is that telemedicine services, which provided a convenient alternative during the height of the pandemic, are now experiencing a decline in usage.

Simultaneously, the demand for reliable transportation to medical appointments is increasing, particularly among senior citizens who cite transportation issues as the primary reason for missing appointments 65 percent of the time.

Ochs explains that studies have shown that transportation barriers are directly linked to reduced use of regular outpatient care, increased emergency department visits and higher readmission rates. These factors not only contribute to elevated healthcare costs but also strain clinic revenue, staff productivity, and create scheduling and operational stress.

Ochs urges healthcare providers, policymakers and community leaders to prioritize investments in non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) as a cost-effective solution to mitigate the impending crisis.

He argues that by providing reliable transportation, communities can significantly improve healthcare accessibility and reduce the financial burden on the healthcare system. Research indicates that for every dollar spent on NEMT, $11 is saved in long-term care.

“As a nation, we must act swiftly to address this impending healthcare crisis,” Ochs explains.

He adds: “Investing in reliable non-emergency medical transportation is not just a matter of convenience; it’s a critical step in ensuring equitable access to healthcare, improving patient outcomes and reducing the financial strain on our healthcare system.”

His final recommendation is: “By prioritizing NEMT, we can build a more resilient and patient-centric healthcare infrastructure that serves the needs of every individual in our communities.”