Elite Golf’s new paradigm: How Epic Golf Club is redefining private club access

This article is Sponsored Content by Morgan Whitfield

For generations, access to the world’s most prestigious golf courses has relied on a time-honored system of personal connections, pro-shop calls, and reciprocal arrangements. But for an increasing number of passionate golf enthusiasts, Epic Golf Club offers a more refined approach — one that preserves the exclusivity of private club culture while eliminating the traditional constraints of course access.

Since its founding, Epic Golf Club has quietly transformed how the most discerning golfers experience the game’s finest venues. With a carefully curated network spanning 1,100 elite clubs across 45 states and 11 countries, Epic provides its 900 members with seamless access to courses that most golfers only dream of playing.

“I have played around a dozen courses I would otherwise have not been able to play, and have made countless new friends who all share the addiction to golf,” says Lew, a private wealth manager and Epic member based in Florida.

Unlike traditional reciprocal arrangements, Epic’s innovative platform removes the need to leverage personal connections, keep tabs on favors or navigate complex guest protocols. Members simply indicate their desired venue and dates through Epic’s proprietary portal, and local arrangements are handled seamlessly through the club’s established network.

“What we’ve created is a strong emotional bond of fellow members, who form friendships through their golf hospitality,” explains Epic founder Noah DiPasquale. This community aspect has become a cornerstone of the Epic experience, with members frequently citing the network of like-minded golf enthusiasts as one of the club’s most valuable assets.

Beyond access: A curated calendar of prestigious events

While simplified access to elite courses remains central to Epic’s appeal, the club has evolved to offer approximately 30 annual events at some of golf’s most storied venues. Members gather at prestigious clubs you’d see in top lists and major golf events.

These carefully orchestrated events combine world-class golf with the opportunity to forge connections with fellow members who share not just a passion for the game, but an appreciation for its finest expressions.

A natural evolution in private club membership

Epic’s membership model reflects the changing nature of how passionate golf enthusiasts approach the game. While traditional club membership remains the foundation — Epic members must already belong to a qualifying, high-end club — the addition of Epic’s services represents a natural evolution in how the most discerning players experience golf’s greatest venues.

The club’s initiation fee and annual dues are similar to national memberships at high-end clubs, but the value proposition extends far beyond course access. Members gain entry into a community of passionate golf enthusiasts who share not just playing privileges, but a deeper appreciation for the game’s traditions and opportunities.

“The ability to play prestigious courses without the traditional constraints of reciprocal arrangements or unaccompanied guest fees has fundamentally enhanced how our members experience the game,” notes Jaclyn Cummings, Epic’s general manager. “But it’s the relationships formed through shared experiences on these remarkable courses that truly define the Epic community.”

For golfers who have already achieved membership at premier clubs, Epic represents not just a service, but an elevation of their golfing lifestyle — one that combines seamless access to the world’s finest courses with the camaraderie of equally passionate players who appreciate both the challenge and the traditions of the game.

For membership inquiries, contact Epic Golf Club. Membership is by invitation only.



