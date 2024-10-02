Elevate your interior design with metal photo prints

Photo courtesy of Canvasdiscount.com

Homeowners are always looking for unique and innovative ways to spruce up their home interiors. You see, people spend a lot of time indoors, and it’s good if home feels just right. Common ways to elevate interiors include dressing windows, lighting strategically, furnishing with elegant pieces, painting walls, adding wallpaper, growing indoor plants, and installing statement ceilings.

Besides these, artwork is also popular among homeowners. Art adds visual interest, enhancing overall interior decor and creating a personalized atmosphere. Metal photo prints particularly stand out because of their excellent durability, with the premium quality ones lasting up to 300 years in pristine condition. They’re also aesthetically sound, often bringing a stylish modern look and feel. Find below tips for elevating your interior design with these superior art pieces.

1. Work with a theme

Working with a theme is crucial, as it sets the tone for the entire design process. It helps you choose the right metal prints and accents. Stores like CANVASDISCOUNT.com and other reliable ones stock a wide variety of metal photo prints, enabling you to pick whatever design you need. Here’s an outline of some common interior design themes, their characteristics, and how they affect the room’s feel.

Metal prints with vintage advertisements, classic film scenes, or retro patterns bring a nostalgic and charming feel to your interiors. Tropical: Bright and lively metal prints showcasing lush landscapes, flying birds, or vibrant beach scenes can make the room feel sunny and cheerful, making everyday feel like a vacation.

Feature natural scenes, rustic cabins, or wildlife on your metal prints to make your space warm and welcoming, like the cozy cabins of times past. Minimalist: You can use just one metal print artwork in a room to make a bold statement without overwhelming the space. Print simple, striking images in black and white or limited color palettes to maintain the desired clean and uncluttered aesthetic.

Go for prints featuring urban landscapes, architectural details, or monochrome industrial designs to give your space a modern and edgy vibe. Bohemian: Use metal prints featuring bohemian patterns, vibrant floral designs, or spiritual symbols for a free-spirited and cozy vibe in your home.

Ensure your metal print’s theme blends perfectly with the rest of the interior design elements.

2. Light up the prints

Lighting up the metal photo prints brings out the best in them. Your first port of call is natural light. Place your prints where they can bask in sunlight for the better part of the day. When they catch natural light perfectly, the colors pop more vividly, making them more attractive.

If natural light isn’t sufficient where you’ve hung your metal prints, place artificial lighting strategically to illuminate the art pieces. Use directional spotlights or LED strips to bring the display to life in unusual ways.

Another bright idea is adding track lighting for a sleek and industrial vibe. With the lights able to glide along their mounted tracks, it becomes easy to switch up the art display or rearrange your pieces on the same wall.

3. Choose the right size

A large metal photo print placed centrally in a room, perhaps above the sofa in the living room or the bed in a bedroom, draws attention. The visual impact is usually unmistakable with such gigantic pieces. Go for 24 x 36 inches prints or larger in such cases.

A good rule of thumb is that art should fill about two-thirds to three-fourths of the available wall space. The result is an art piece that’s proportional to the furniture and room’s size.

But if you don’t fancy gigantic art, you could still do a gallery wall. For this, sizes like 8 x 10 or 11 x 14 inches work well. Mix up the sizes and layouts for a more dramatic display.

The view distance also plays a significant role in size selection. Place large prints on walls that can be viewed from a distance. For hallways and smaller rooms, smaller prints are ideal because the view distance is short.

4. Use frames

Metal prints look fabulously sleek and modern even without framing. You can indeed leave them unframed, and they’ll look good. However, frames can add cohesion to your design, making your art look more polished. Frames also add a layer of protection.

Select frame styles and colors that blend well with your room’s decor for cohesion. Furthermore, it’d be good to use frames in a consistent color, material, and style across several prints. But you can still contrast frames to draw attention to individual pieces and make them stand out.

Metal prints are thin and lightweight, making them simple to frame.

Conclusion

Metal photo prints are a unique way to spruce up your interiors. Their sleek look brings modern vibes to your space. And their unmatched longevity justifies their slightly higher price range compared to other art pieces. Following the styling tips outlined herein will enhance your interior decor the more. But don’t take these as rules written on stone. Use your creativity to come up with a display that’s both personal and visually impactful.