Edward Perotti talks about being a celebrity event designer in the digital age

Edward Perotti. Photo Courtesy of Edward Perotti.

Edward Perotti chatted about being a celebrity event designer in the digital age.

What motivates you each day as a celebrity event designer?

This is an interesting question, and I’ve never been asked it before.

When it comes to events, my motivations are quite clear. Having been trained in theater, I loved every aspect of it. I just wish I had the talent to fully support my passion (laughs).

Events are essentially a form of theater. Whether it’s a social gathering, a product launch, a movie premiere, or a corporate sales event, each one conveys a message or story. My role is to design the entire experience so that today’s audiences can connect with that message.

Today’s audience desires to be active participants, so my sole motivation is to find ways to engage them emotionally with the content being presented.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

Being an event designer in the digital age is an incredible opportunity. With streaming, technology, and social media now so prevalent, I find it both exciting and challenging for my industry in ways we never imagined.

The ability to create truly inclusive events through live streaming, virtual reality experiences, and the use of AI opens up limitless possibilities for designing new experiences.

Of course, we always have to keep budgets in mind, but I feel like Alice in Wonderland as I explore these new opportunities.

How do you use technology in your daily routine?

New tools are coming every day, so trying to keep up, research, and find what is needed is key to my daily routine. However, today, being able to digitally manage global site searches, registration processes, attendee data analytics, and marketing materials, is really not long ago. I can’t believe how I or my peers used to do all this by hand.

Technology has freed me from so many time-consuming tasks that I can devote more time and thought to creating the physical, digital, or hybrid event experience.

What are some of your proudest professional moments?

Not to sound arrogant, but I have had many proud moments throughout my career.

If I had to choose, I would first proudly say the opportunity my role has created to become a public voice for my industry and peers.

As technology increasingly permeates our lives, it’s essential to emphasize that we need live physical interactions to stay connected and maintain our humanity. Event professionals play a crucial role in making those connections happen.

Secondly, I take great pride in being recognized not only for creating exceptional event designs and experiences but also for giving back to the communities that host my events around the world.

Providing attendees and guests with opportunities to step away from their lives and contribute their time, even if just for a few hours, fosters strong connections within our communities and enhances the human experience.

What do your plans for the future include?

I have big plans for the future! I am currently writing a book focused on designing experiences. In it, I share where I find my inspiration and how I envision possibilities.

My goal is to create a safe space for anyone to recognize their creativity; they need to let their voice out and trust themselves, regardless of any negative comments they may encounter.

Additionally, I would love to bring the message of event experiences and gatherings to a streaming or televised platform.

This would allow audiences to understand that whether they are hosting a meeting at home, in a church, at a wedding, or even a small corporate event, they only need to rely on their voice and creative thought process.

Until then, I will continue to create those ‘moments to remember’ for people.

Were there any moments in your career that helped define you?

What are some moments in my career that have defined me? There are moments every day, but two stand out as the most significant, as they shape who I am and give me the mental and emotional freedom to bring my best to each event.

Coming out 26 years ago was one pivotal moment. It was followed by meeting a partner who, over the course of our 22 years together, has provided me the freedom and space to realize that I am not what I once thought I was. He has shown me that what I have to say and what I bring to the table is unique and rare.

If we’re talking about an event experience that defines my career, I would highlight the time I took 600 global attendees to Beijing, China, for an event.

I led them out of the hotel to volunteer for a day where we rebuilt and restored a 2,500-foot section of the Great Wall of China, using stone bricks, cement, maple trees, and paint.

That day was life-changing for all of us—exhausting, but truly transformative.

What does the word success mean to you? (my favorite question)

To me, success means happiness. Can I look in the mirror and feel proud of the person staring back at me?

If I can contribute more positivity, creativity, and beauty than I take, and if my work positively impacts both businesses and individuals, then I would consider myself a success.

What is your advice for young and emerging celebrity event designers?

First, do your homework. You cannot look back or think forward unless you know where you have been. The events industry is one of the few truly collaborative fields, and seasoned professionals are often willing to educate and mentor newcomers.

Second, don’t be afraid to use your voice. To do this effectively, you must also listen closely to your clients.

Your goal should be to exceed their expectations; however, it’s important to understand that sometimes you need to provide them with what they truly need, not just what they want.

Lastly, have fun. Events are about people, so always keep that in mind.

