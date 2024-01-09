Education’s “first responders”: Celebrating the meaningful impact of tutors on humanizing education

Photo courtesy of Katerina Holmes on Pexels

Reflecting on the 2023 fall semester, and especially October’s Tutor Appreciation Week, it is worth taking a moment to consider the crucial role tutors play in our education system. Tutors are often considered education’s “first responders,” but they, like many of us, report being overworked and underpaid, compared to the value they bring. While public school systems and higher education institutions use their resources in attempts to provide every service they can to their students; when a student struggles, it is up to tutoring services to fill the gap — no matter how large.

Campus and district in-person tutoring services are useful tools, but they can’t be everywhere at once. They often lack the funding to be available for students late at night, on weekends, or on holidays. In many cases, it may be difficult or impossible to staff qualified tutors for specific subjects. Students and caregivers may not have the ability to pay for the help they need out of pocket. That is where virtual online tutoring services come in. These platforms pride themselves in their 24/7, year-round availability, assisting students who otherwise may not be able to fit personalized tutoring into their schedules.

One such company is NetTutor, a service created by Link Systems International (LSI). Launched in 1996, NetTutor aimed to augment student support through virtual tutoring, a completely unorthodox approach at the time. “Our mission is to bridge the digital gap, offering not just tutoring, but a personal connection that motivates students to succeed. We believe that the human element is the heart of education, and we bring it to life in every session,” said Vincent Forese, President of LSI. “In a world where so much is automated, that sense of connection has become even more important in inspiring students.”

A surge of other online tutoring services emerged in recent years, many spurred by the necessity and increased funding created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasingly overworked instructors have the responsibility of identifying and addressing all their students’ unique learning gaps, which is an impossible task. That is why some online tutoring services seek to distinguish themselves by offering state-of-the-art progress monitoring to reduce the workload for instructors and administrators. Martine Stevens, Director of Tutoring at Columbus State Community College, noted the difference that NetTutor’s reporting features made in helping her school’s students: “Columbus State students value NetTutor’s convenient hours and flexible options for meeting face-to-face or dropping off questions, and know they can rely on the tutors for timely, skilled academic support. We’re given access to useful data reports and updates, and always get quick and reliable responses whenever we have questions. NetTutor is an excellent resource for our students and a great complement to our on-campus tutoring services.” Awareness of student usage is an important component in developing these programs, and at-a-glance monitoring for administrators is essential for tracking student performance and initiating interventions when necessary.

However, as tutoring companies grapple with making their platforms as interactive as possible, accessibility remains a key consideration in development. Providing technologies like voice-to-text, text-to-voice, and screen readers ensures all students have equitable access to support. A NetTutor student, Faith, commented on the benefits of increased access to help with her precalculus assignments: “I think the tutoring really helps me as a student with a disability. In an online environment, it really helps to have the 24/7 availability, especially in accelerated classes.” Students sometimes don’t ask for, and in some cases, maybe are not even aware of accommodations they need, but on-demand virtual tutoring removes many of the barriers between students and adequate support.

Tutors also must be attuned to the pace of the session and encourage the students to take their time or ask for help, all while maintaining a patient and inclusive learning environment. The tutor-tutee interaction helps students overcome learning obstacles while building their independence. “I know there are students out there who feel more comfortable in who they are and what they are doing, and I had something to do with that. There’s nothing better than that feeling, nothing at all,” said Keriston, who has tutored Humanities at NetTutor for more than 10 years.

Forese states, “The empathy that tutors bring to each student they work with is something that cannot be replicated by an algorithm. Student support is an ongoing and evolving process, not just once a year.” Live tutors, both in-person and virtual, help students build the confidence to explore their learning potential. That is certainly something learners, caregivers, and educators can appreciate every day of the year.