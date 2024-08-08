Driving safe: Which cars have the best accident records?

Connect with us

The child seat safety score was derived from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rankings.
A new study has ranked the safest cars for families in 2024by combining statistics on the average yearly fatal crashes, average sales, crashes, prices, interior volume, seat capacity, among other factors.

The data has revealed the Audi Q7 to be the most family-friendly car, with the highest safety score at 91.32, the highest child seat number, and an effective child seat safety score. Another notable vehicle is the Mazda CX-50, which stands out with the least number of crashes per 1000 cars and with the lowest average price at $38,000.
 

The data was compiled by the firm The Texas Law Dog. To gather the information, analysts ranked the safest cars for families in 2024. The initial list of safe cars was sourced from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The composite safety score was calculated based on crashes per 1000 cars, overall interior volume, seat capacity, child seat number, and child seat safety score. The price of the cars was also added for context. 

The child seat safety score was derived from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rankings, which classify safety in descending order as Good+ (extra LATCH positions), Good, Acceptable, Marginal, and Poor.

The data summary shows:
 

CarsAverage yearly fatal crashesCrashes per 1000 carsOverall interior volume (cubic feet)Seat Capacity (passengers)Child Seat NumberChild Seat Safety ScoreSafety Score
Audi Q719.60.7554144.1075Good +91.32
Honda Pilot1981.6183158.4084Good +86.64
Subaru Ascent7.20.7883153.5073Good +85.76
Hyundai Palisade7.80.1057155.3083Acceptable84.11
Infiniti QX6021.40.9081140.6073Good +83.28
Honda Odyssey212.62.8139163.6084Good +80.46
Mazda CX-500.20.0061129.7052Good +80.32
Tesla Model Y9.80.0482152.7072Acceptable79.08
Acura MDX85.61.6217139.1073Good +78.96
BMW X10.40.0255138.2052Good77.63

The table shows that Honda Pilot secures the second spot with a composite score of 86.64. It offers the second most spacious interior among the top cars, with 158.40 cubic feet, making it an ideal option for larger families. The Pilot is priced at $48,485.

The Subaru Ascent ranks third with a composite score of 85.76. The car offers ample space, providing 153.50 cubic feet for seven passengers and supports three child seats with a Good+ safety score. With a crash rate of 0.7883 per 1,000 cars, it strikes a balance between safety and cost-effectiveness.

The Hyundai Palisade takes the fourth place, having some of the lowest crash rates in the top 5 at just 0.1057 per 1000 cars. Rounding out the top five, the Infiniti QX60 combines luxury with safety, having a composite safety score of 83.28.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

