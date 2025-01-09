Dr. Mike Stone on the importance of living a balanced & holistic life

Photo courtesy of Dr. Mike Stone

“My eating habits stay consistent, healthy, and nutritious,” shares Dr. Mike Stone, a leader in Conscious Medicine, a dedicated, personalized approach to client care that incorporates a blend of connection, communication, and community.

The former Harvard Medical School professor is talking about his balanced approach to nutrition, something that at one point was alien to him but is now a staple of his holistic lifestyle.

“True health looks different for everyone, and our health goals and challenges evolve over time,” he points out. “I met with a client recently whose initial goal when we met a year ago was to quit smoking. In our last meeting, we took time to reflect and genuinely celebrate their transformation. Not only did they successfully quit smoking months ago, but they’re now 20 lbs lighter, look about 10 years younger, and still are able to enjoy the occasional glass of wine without feeling that their lifestyle is overly restrictive. While quitting smoking was a great achievement on its own, the real magic was how it unlocked a world of possibility for real change. They’re more connected with their family, more energetic … and now moving their focus to building muscle mass.”

Dr. Stone emphasizes the need to prioritize multiple aspects of life to achieve true health. “I’d say there are five keys: sleep, physical activity, nutrition, emotional and spiritual health, and community connection.”

While Dr. Stone talks a good game, he actually practices what he preaches.

“Mike,” as he prefers to be called, discovered he had high cholesterol shortly after turning 40. Determined to reverse this without a one-size-fits-all approach, he set out to re-evaluate his nutritional intake and training regimen. After changing his diet and experiencing a 30% reduction in his cholesterol levels, he realized the power of lifestyle modification and noticed that small steps led to big strides in improving his own health. “When I had the first inclination to refocus on health, I started lifting weights,” he starts. “Then I threw in CrossFit, cycling, rowing, and hot yoga—really exploring all aspects of physical wellness. Now I’m passionate about hiking, mountain climbing, and running, which is mind-blowing to me since I used to tell myself I wasn’t capable of doing those things. Small moments truly add up and allow you to recognize the unexamined beliefs that are limiting your full potential.”