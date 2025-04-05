Does being close to water improve mental health?

Does 'blue health' aid our mental health, asks Dr. Tim Sandle? — Image by © Dr. Tim Sandle

Does being close to a body of water help to improve wellbeing? Researchers have been investigating so-called ‘blue health’, the idea that being near water and engaging in water-based activities can have a positive impact on both mental and physical wellbeing. The results found that water-based activities led to better sleep and improved mood amongst many benefits.

Red Equipment, a certified B Corp, has conducted a study to investigate blue health, which refers to the idea that being near water can have a positive impact on both mental and physical wellbeing.

A certified B Corp is a for-profit company that has been certified by B Lab, a nonprofit organization, to meet rigorous social and environmental standards.

Blue Health is based upon the concept and commonly held belief that spending time near or in water is good for us.

The study, conducted in partnership with Blue Health Coach Lizzi Larbalestier, found benefits relating to both physical health and mindfulness including better sleep, increased stamina, and improved mood.

The results have come from an 18 month citizen science study. All the study participants werepaddleboarders, and more than 50% of them have been enjoying the sport for longer than 3 years. 36.1% of the participants are cold water swimmers, while 16.6% kayak. A further 9.5% enjoy surfing or handplaning, and 7.7% sail or windsurf. 5.3% of the study’s participants either scuba dive or free dive.

Physical health

48.5% of the study’s participants said that improving health or taking exercise was a key reason for them going out on the water and enjoying their chosen water-based activity. There were a number of noticeable specific health benefits for the study’s participants.

In 43.5% of survey responses, people said their nutritional choices got better as a result of getting out on the water. An even higher percentage, 47.6% of survey entries, showed that since participating in water-based activities, people’s quality of sleep had improved. More than half the survey entries at 53.1% of survey entries reported an improvement in their breathing.

The survey also asked participants about their strength and physical fitness. In 77.5% of survey responses, people said water-based activities had enhanced their core strength. Balance improved in 79.2% of responses to the surveys – and 76.6% of survey entries reported an improvement in physical stamina.

Mindfulness

The research showed that water sports also made people more mindful. Studies have suggested that mindfulness may have physical health benefits, including lower blood pressure, better sleep and potentially easier pain management.

The shorter mood tracker surveys conducted as part of the research found that on average, 68% of people who participated in water sports found that their ability to be in the here and now increased. 64% felt more aware of their thoughts and feelings, and 41% felt that their ability to tolerate emotional discomfort increased by some amount.

The research found that water sports also made people feel happier, which may also have health benefits by reducing their stress level. Getting out on the water also improved people’s sense of connection to nature, something that has been closely linked to mental health and wellbeing.