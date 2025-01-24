Does a clutter free space make us happy?

Space to work? Image by Tim Sandle

Does the cliche ‘tidy home is a tidy mind’ have any basis? In one review it appears so. Of the 2,000 participants who took part in the survey, 55 percent of those who prioritise tidiness in their living spaces said they were “mostly happy”, compared to just 35 percent of people who live in a messy environment (not this journalist, it has to be said). The survey relates to the UK population and it was commissioned by the company Epson, with the data provided to Digital Journal.

Yet messy people were considerably more likely to describe themselves as sensitive (36 percent) and introverted (33 percent). In contrast, tidy people are more likely to be sociable (30 percent) and think of themselves as good lovers (18 percent), while messy individuals are empathetic (22 percent).

Would you be happiest working here? (Image by Tim Sandle)

Are you more comfortable working here? Image by Tim Sandle

Interestingly, those who embrace the mess are also far more likely to be artistic and creative (13 percent). Despite almost a quarter (23 percent) of people confessing to living in a messy house, 44 percent of all survey respondents say they judge others for having a messy home, while 50 percent say a cluttered home or workspace gets on their nerves.

People, it seems, are most irritated by tangled wires from extension cables (60 percent), plates and dishes lying around (54 percent), half-drunk drinks which haven’t been put away (47 percent), gadgets and devices all over the place (36 percent) and work papers lying around (31 percent).

Over half (57 percent) agree with the saying ‘tidy home, tidy mind’, with six in ten (60 percent) going a step further and saying that having a good clear out, or having organised cupboards, workspaces and tech equipment gives them a sense of inner peace and calm.

Katrina Hassan, Master-Level Consultant in KonMari, a method which encourages tidying clutter by category, comments on the study: “You may have heard the phrase ‘tidy home, tidy mind’ and for or anyone who has already experienced the incredible impact of decluttering, you will know that the after effects are transformative and liberating. In Japan, the zen principle of “Kanso” means to achieve simplicity in one’s life through the elimination of clutter”.

The KonMari approach is :

Commit yourself to tidying up. …

Imagine your ideal lifestyle. …

Finish discarding first. …

Tidy by category, not location. …

Ask yourself if it sparks joy.

Professional Organiser and founder of Spark Joy London, who was involved in the study added: “Studies consistently prove that a clear environment improves one’s ability to focus, leads to reduced levels of stress and anxiety and also makes us more efficient, as we are able to find the things we need easily in an uncluttered space.

“Furthermore, living in a simplified space has been found to support healthier eating choices and improve our sleep. Through choosing to surround yourself with only the items that bring you joy and serve you practically, you are re-establishing control over your life and refining your decision-making skills.”

Jessica Linighan from professional home organisers Homefulness, who was also involved in the study and the campaign said: “A decluttered space is so much more than a tidy room; it’s a sanctuary for the mind and soul. When we clear our surroundings, we invite calm, clarity, and positivity into our lives. Letting go of excess frees up not only physical space but also mental energy, making room for focus, creativity, and peace.”

The research also reveals that on average, people have nine devices at home, including an average of two TVs, which 42 percent admit are the biggest eyesores in their home, while 21 percent believe permanently visible tech, like TVs, negatively impact the feel and design of their home.

Regionally, people in Cambridge (33 percent) are the messiest, followed by those in Leicester (32 percent), Oxford (31 percent) and Sheffield (29 percent).