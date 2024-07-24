Doctor warns EpiPen users ahead of warm weather

Image: © AFP

Over 20 percent of the UK’s population is reportedly affected by at least one allergy. For those with severe allergies, adrenaline auto-injectors (AAIs) are an important healthcare product used for those at risk of anaphylaxis and can save lives.

With the hotter summer weather,Dr Bhavini Shah, GP at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor warns how EpiPens must be stored away from UV light and kept at room temperature at all times to avoid malfunction.

What is an EpiPen?

EpiPen is a brand of adrenaline pen, designed to administer life-saving medicine to someone suffering with a severe allergic reaction also known as anaphylaxis.

When to use EpiPen

People who might need to carry an EpiPen are those with severe allergies. Common anaphylaxis triggers include food allergies such as nut allergies, shellfish, milk and wheat or insect stings from mosquitoes, bees or wasps (Hymenoptera hypersensitivity).



Those potentially affected should only use an EpiPen if they can recognise when they are experiencing symptoms of a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis). Symptoms of anaphylaxis happen very quickly, they usually start within minutes of coming into contact with something you’re allergic to, such as food, medicine or an insect sting.

Typical symptoms include tingling and swelling of the lips, eyes and face, itching and skin rash, tightening of the throat and difficulty breathing.

How to store an EpiPen

It is crucial to store EpiPens correctly to ensure that they are working properly. Storing an EpiPen improperly can affect its effectiveness and safety.

To avoid extreme temperatures, the medication needs to be held in an insulated protective case. It is also important that EpiPens are stored in a dark place whether that is at home or elsewhere. UV exposure can cause the epinephrine in the EpiPen to degrade.

EpiPens should be stored at room temperature. High temperatures can cause the epinephrine to oxidise and may cause it to degrade more quickly. The same applies for cooler environments, if the EpiPen is exposed to freezing temperatures. This could cause the liquid inside to freeze. Users also need toavoid exposing EpiPens to moisture. The outside of the carrier tube provides some protection from moisture but it’s best to keep them in a dry place to avoid any contamination.