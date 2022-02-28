Digital influencers: Data driven assessment of home workout influencers

Aquil Abdullah, an employee of the Hydrow rowing fitness company, demonstrates a rowing machine at the CES technology show in Las Vegas on January 7, 2022 - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Home workouts represents a growth area that has emerged during the coronavirus lockdown, signalling a throwback to the popularity of 1980s aerobics videos. Home workout influencers are generally those who share tips on their social media accounts and personal blogs, together with performing routines and encouraging participation. With such a plethora of exercises and personalities on offer, how is the relative popularity of workout specialists to be judged?

By pulling together different data measures, it is apparent that Chloe Ting, who produces the “Abs Workout Challenge”, is the most influential at home workout operator across social media.

In second place comes Adriene Mishler. She boasts the second highest amount of YouTube subscribers Pamela Reif places third on the most influential at home workout influencer in the world.

The data has been compiled by the company BarBend. This is based on Instagram following, average Instagram likes percentage, YouTube subscribers, and global searches over the past year. The analysed data summary was provided to Digital Journal.

These analytics show that Ting had a total of 2,100,000 searches across Google. Within her first year of getting the world fit, Ting clocked up 22,800,000 subscribers on her YouTube Channel.

With the highest number of media articles about her, reaching a total of 530, Adriene Mishler places second on the list. Adriene has the second-highest amount of YouTube subscribers at 10,800,000, which she has gained from giving her unique advice on how to stay fit and healthy through the practice of yoga.

Pamela Reif comes third on the list with an average of 8,300,000 followers on both Instagram and YouTube. What pushes her to second place is her ranking as second on global search volume with a total of 506,000 searches.

The full breakdown is tabulated below:

Influencer Rank Instagram following Instagram Like Percentage YouTube Subscribers Rank Global Searches Chloe Ting 1 3,200,000 6.74 22,800,000 1 Adriene Mishler 2 1,200,000 3.55 10,800,000 9 Pamela Reif 3 8,300,000 3.55 8,310,000 2 Kayla Itsines 4 13,900,000 0.15 403,000 5 Sydney Cummings 5 387,000 4.58 1,290,000 8 Natcha Oceane 6 1,000,000 6.44 1,400,000 10 QiQi Hill 7 439,000 2.26 18,900 38 Joe Wicks 8 4,200,000 0.45 1,790,000 4 Heather Robertson 9 325,000 2.32 1,870,000 6 Yvette Bachman 10 4,700 4.29 177,000 39

In fourth place on list comes Kayla Itsines, who is known for her training application and different online programmes. She has the top ranking on Instagram followers, at 13,900,000 followers. The fifth influencer on the list is Sydney Cummings.

It is important to note that being popular does not necessarily equate with ‘the best’ and readers should always seek advice when undertaking exercise to support medical recommendations.