Desperate Ukrainians writing ID and contact information on their childrens’ backs

Natalia plays with her 4-year-old granddaughter Dasha inside a tent at a Blue Dot center close to the Palanca border crossing in Moldova, after their family fled from Odessa, Credit - UNICEFusa/Instagram

Desperate and fearful of being separated from their children, or being killed, Ukrainian parents are going to extreme measures to make sure their children will not end up an unknown cipher on a list of survivors of the war in Ukraine.

They write ID, and contact information on their children’s bodies in case parents are separated from them or killed. Last week, Anastasiia Lapatina, a journalist with the Kyiv Independent media outlet, posted a photo of a toddler, naked save for the diaper she was wearing.

Yes, the little girl was cute, but that was not the point of the photo – she was only seen from behind. On the child’s bare back, in permanent marker, was scrawled contact information in case her parents became separated from her or were killed during the Russian invasion.

When the bombs started falling on February 24, Sasha, a 33-year-old mother in Kyiv, could only think of one thing: Getting her 2-year-old daughter to safety.

Source – Oleksandra Makoviy, Instagram

Sasha, along with her husband, quickly packed up as many belongings as they could carry and fled Kyiv. In preparation for their journey and in fear of Russians targeting civilians, she wrote her extended family’s contact information in permanent marker on her daughter’s back.

“I tried to imagine if something happened with me and her dad, there would be no information for her,” Sasha told TODAY Parents. “Who would care for her if she survived? And I really want her to know who she is. So maybe someone could connect her with some relatives.”

Sasha also created a makeshift contact card with her daughter’s grandparents’ information, should something happen to her and her husband. Sasha recently uploaded the picture to Instagram, primarily for herself.

“We did not know if it would be safe for us,” she added. “The sounds of bombing woke us up at 5 am in the morning. I heard the sounds of our air defense — the sirens. I couldn’t believe they were bombing us.”

Makoviy, a painter and art teacher, says she felt it necessary to share the “madness” that Ukrainian families are enduring, and other Ukrainian parents reached out after seeing her picture to say they’d done the same with their kids.

The contact-information lists caught the attention of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made a direct reference to efforts like Ms. Makoviy’s in a speech to the Spanish Parliament last week.

“Just imagine this: mothers in Ukraine write on the backs of their young children,” he said, adding that Russia was destroying “any basis of normal life.”