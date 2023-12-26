Demystifying the ins and outs of returning unwanted Holiday gifts

Shoppers in London, along a high street. Image (C) TimSandle

In the run up to the Holidays, Digital Journal asked “Do you have nightmares about giving a gift that falls flat? An unwise choice can send the wrong message. What might such unwanted gifts entail? Such advice might be useful if you still have some presents to purchase.”

See: Avoid giving these: The six worst Holiday gifts ever

Now we look at things from the other perspective. What if you have been given a gift that you do not really want? Often the best way to return it; however, most have experienced how returning unwanted gifts can be a major headache.

Senior Deals Strategist Jason Higgs from Bountii provides Digital Journal with some tips.

Check out the store policies

Many retailers have specific holiday return policies offering extended time frames that you can take advantage of. However, these can vary significantly in terms of deadlines and condition requirements, so make sure to read the policies carefully before making a trip to the store or sending off your item in the post.

Receipts are gold

Store policies vary as to whether refunds can be made without a receipt, but a retailer is much more likely to accept a return with one than without, so make sure to keep that receipt safe if the gifter includes it.

In the absence of a receipt, check if the store will accept a return for store credit or an exchange. Some shops may track purchases electronically, offering more flexibility for returns.

Seek help with online purchases

If an item was bought online only the gifter will have the return information. They would have to check if the item needs to be shipped back, or if in-store returns are possible. The giver would also have to study the online retailer’s return policy, including any restocking fees or shipping costs.

Pursue store credit

In instances where refunds are not available, receiving store credit is a common alternative. However, it’s important to note any expiration dates or limitations on its use so that you do not end up missing your chance to buy something more to your taste.

Exchange unwanted gifts

This approach can be particularly useful for items that you like but are the wrong size or colour. Before approaching the seller, always check their exchange policy. Some stores may offer more flexibility for exchanges compared to returns, so exchanging can sometimes be the smarter option.

Higgs concludes: “Following the right practices will increase your chances of returning an unwanted gift.’ If you’re unsuccessful, however, remember that there may be someone else who’d like it. Re-gifting or donating an unwanted gift can give someone else the chance to enjoy it!”