@Dbzdutch’s Coucoo to launch second collection after huge success

The first collection released by Coucoo is available to view.

Photo courtesy @Dbzdutch
This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Coucoo

Coucoo is owned and managed by @Dbzdutch, who created the company with her friend and business partner Aaliyah. Despite being new on the scene, the first collection has been an unquestioned success. Dabz (@Dbzdutch on Instagram) has been propelled towards 600,000 followers and the Coucoo account itself, @coucoo, is close to hitting 40,000 followers. 

Even before the launch of Coucoo, Dabz had organically built a reputation for herself as someone whose example and advice on fashion should be consulted and followed. Now, following the early success of Coucoo, it appears that Dabz is also a more than capable business head and brand owner. 

The First Coucoo Collection

The first collection released by Coucoo is available to view on coucoo.com. Unlike some major fashion brands, each piece of Coucoo clothing feels unique and individualistic. Crucially, Coucoo is very firm in their belief that their clothes are for everyone, no matter who you are or how you look. 

Amongst the 100+ unique and stunning pieces, these are just some of what the collection has to offer: 

  • Basics – Bralettes, Crop tops, Tanks tops, Racer tops.
  • Not so basic, basics – Low rise leggings, high rise leggings, long sleeve crop tops.
  • Dresses – Backless dresses, peekaboo dresses, asymmetrical dresses.
  • Co-ords – Halter neck maxi sets, peekaboo mini sets, long sleeve maxi sets.
  • Bodysuits – long sleeve and sleeveless bodysuits in black and white.
  • Tops – long-sleeve peekaboo tops, mesh tops, square neck tops.
  • Bottoms – pants, leggings, mini skirts and maxi skirts. 

Do We Know What the Second Coucoo Collection Looks Like?

Dabz is evidently someone whose ambition matches her work ethic. In only 3 months, her first collection has been a roaring success. In what seems like no time at all, a second collection is already on the way. 

So what does this second collection contain? Hints about what may feature in this follow up release have been few and far between. On her Instagram, @dbzdutch, Dabz has been offering the occasional sneak peek about what is to come on her stories. 

From what we have been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of so far, it looks like collection number two could be a slight creative departure from the first release. This is all still to be confirmed of course. Like her over 500,000 followers, we are tantalised and excited for what the new line has in store. 

In this article:Sponsored Content
