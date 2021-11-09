David S. Chung made his roster of clubs become the gold standard of D.C. nightlife mainstays

Photo courtesy David S. Chung

In the nightlife industry, clubs come and go as frequently as the trains on the WMATA. The very nature of the business’s capitalization on trends have caused new venues to pop up and disappear in a flash, as the fickle nature of club-goers demands for a rapid and constant turnover. Still, one Washington D.C. club owner and trained lawyer from the elite University of Virginia School of Law, seems to have cracked the code to longevity, as his establishments continue to remain in-demand year after year.

Meet David Chung, who has been the mastermind behind D.C.’s hottest boutique clubs.

Currently running Saint Yves and Abigail at full speed, Chung’s approach is simple, yet effective; build beautiful venues and never cut corners on decor and the right people if you want to become a worldwide destination. Creating a memorable and quality-laden atmosphere has been integral in bringing back repeat customers, making Chung’s establishments and private event-hosting prowess the favorite of Hollywood celebrities, NBA and NFL superstars, America’s political leaders and the world’s biggest djs and rappers.

Off the court, NBA champions Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and even his royal highness himself, Air Jordan, have turned to Chung’s venues to celebrate their historic victories. Likewise, current Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama have sought out Chung’s event-throwing prowess to host their fundraisers before getting their keys to the White House. Hollywood has followed suit, with The Real Housewives of Potomac recently filming its season finale at Abigail, and Chung’s immortal K Street lounge was a favorite of movie star George Clooney while his members only club, George, was Sean Penn’s go-to place in Georgetown. And on the entertainment side of things, huge rappers like Travis Scott and DaBaby have taken over the mics and electrified the crowds at Chung’s clubs, bringing the crowds with them.

The draw of these buzzy stars has also brought in the most well-known figures of the business world, who Chung regularly seeks advice from when he is invited on their private jets and superyachts around the world. Chung’s spots also loyally cater to much of the area’s upperclassmen from universities like George Washington University, American University and Georgetown, many of whom evolve into some of the world’s premier movers and shakers upon graduation and later patronize Chung’s nightclubs once more at the peak of their success.

Beginning with the culturally beloved K Street Lounge, Chung is likewise renowned for having brought high revenue per person bottle service venues into the D.C. market for the first time ever, marking a distinct shift in the area toward exclusivity. Now, with more than seven establishments under his belt that boast music from EDM to hip-hop, Chung has venues that appeal to every demographic in the region, without ever losing the oh-so-important exclusive factor.

This tried-and-true recipe for success has seen Chung’s nightclubs weather storms unlike any other. Having survived through massive moments in United States history from 9/11, the economic collapse of 2008 all the way through the covid-19 pandemic, Chung’s venues are clearly built for the long-haul like the ones he admired in London, Saint Tropez and Monaco as a young lawyer.

Many club owners have tried to replicate Chung’s formula for success, though none have managed to navigate the changes of the world outside as triumphantly as he has. While new venues are sure to make a valiant attempt at nightlife in the area, the only thing that’s certain for the future of nightlife in D.C. is that Chung’s widely treasured establishments are here to stay.

