Danny Lawn and 2024 Dancerpalooza in Los Angeles

Danny Lawn’s journey from starting dance at 13 to becoming a celebrated dancer and choreographer is an inspiring tale of perseverance and passion. Born in Brockville, Ontario, Danny (@dannydlawn) began his dance training relatively late but quickly made up for lost time. By 18, he had competed extensively in Ottawa, and after high school, he moved to Toronto. There, he soon made his mark as a backup dancer on CBC’s hit summer show, “How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?” This opportunity opened doors, allowing him to dance for top artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, and Ke$ha.

In 2009, Danny’s career took a significant leap when he reached the Top 14 on CTV’s “So You Think You Can Dance Canada.” This achievement propelled his career forward, leading him to assist renowned choreographers like Stacey Tookey, Mia Michaels, Blake McGrath, Sean Cheesman, and Luther Brown on Seasons 3 and 4 of the show.

Following this, Danny worked with Blake McGrath on his music video “The Night,” as well as other music videos with other artists. These include Shawn Desman’s “Shiver” and Keisha Chante’s “Table Dancer.” He toured with McGrath to promote the album “TIME TO MOVE” and appeared in three feature films: “Frenemies,” “Make Your Move 3D,” and “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.” Additionally, he danced on shows like “Canada’s Got Talent,” “Bomb Girls,” and “Bones,” and performed at the Opening Ceremonies of the 2015 PanAm Games in Mexico.

Top: Danny walking the red carpet at the Much Music Video Awards in 2010. Bottom: Danny back-up dancing for Elicia MacKenzie, the winner of CBC’s hit reality TV show “How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?” Photo courtesy of Danny Lawn

Danny’s career saw him traveling extensively, assisting Mia Michaels at JUMP Dance Convention before moving on to assist at NUVO Dance Convention. He now teaches and sets choreography at studios across the country and trains dancers at Club Dance Studio in Phoenix, Arizona. He also serves as the convention director of 24 Seven Dance Convention, traveling nationwide.

Danny is preparing to teach at Dancerpalooza, an annual dance festival in Los Angeles that brings together dancers, choreographers, and dance enthusiasts from around the world.

In the professional dance world, dance competitions and festivals such as Dancerpalooza are crucial for discovering new talent. They provide a stage for dancers to showcase their abilities, creativity, and versatility. The intense training and pressure of these events compel dancers to perfect their technique and stage presence, better equipping them for the challenges of a professional career. Danny Lawn has long years of experience performing at these events and he is now a major act, drawing cohorts of dance trainees and young professionals who come to attend classes and workshops led by him.

As if this was not enough for this talented dancer, he will also be hosting auditions for the Royal Caribbean Cruise lines.

“It has been exhilarating pushing myself out of my comfort zone and trying something new at this point in my career,” Danny said.

Left: Danny and the rest of the Season 2 contestants of SYTYCD Canada. Right: Danny performing his choreographing at 24 Seven Dance Convention in 2023. Image courtesy of Danny Lawn

The closing number for The Dance Awards Gala, choreographed by Danny in Las Vegas and Orlando, where he will also host the gala, is a major accomplishment. “You can expect to see a lot going on — a lot of moving parts, incredibly talented dancers, exciting phrases and transitions, but most importantly, a lot of fun.” he shared. The challenge of choreographing this number each year pushes him mentally, physically, and creatively.

Balancing his numerous roles is a constant challenge. Danny admitted, “I will forever struggle with trying to find balance between my life and my career, but I’m working on it.” The long hours and demanding tasks can be draining, yet he remains dedicated to his craft.

As a teacher, Danny sets high standards for his students, using positive reinforcement to help them achieve their goals. “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,” he often tells his students. He incorporates techniques and warm-up exercises he learned in his early training to instill work ethic and drive in his dancers. But he is also a fun and relatable teacher. “My goal is to make sure class is attainable for everyone, so they all leave feeling pushed but good about themselves. I try to make sure everyone feels seen and they have a good time while dancing to fun music that they all know and love.”

In his role as the convention director of 24 Seven Dance Convention, Danny announces competition awards, teaches classes, choreographs, and conducts auditions. His goal is to inspire dancers and ensure they have a great time at the event. “I’ve been a dancer, demonstrator, faculty member, and studio director. Now, as convention director, I aim to make this event the best it can possibly be for everyone involved.”

One of Danny’s core motivations is to make dance accessible to as many people as possible across the world. Dance is a passion but also a skill that can be learnt and a universal form of communication. “Dance is 100% its own kind of language, and as dancers, choreographers, and performers, we all understand how to communicate through that language,” he notes, joking that “my real friends make fun of me when I try to communicate with sounds and gibberish that are foreign to them, but when in class or rehearsal process with dancers, they understand exactly what I’m trying to say.” He believes that despite differences in dance styles and traditions across the world, dance is universal, based in technique and an understanding of one’s body.

Danny Lawn’s journey from starting dance later in life to becoming a celebrated dancer, choreographer, and dance teacher is a testament to his hard work, passion, and dedication. He is sure to continue inspiring the next generation of dancers with his contributions to industry events like Dancerpalooza.