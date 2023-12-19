Daisy Marquez talks about her podcast and the Daisy DACA Foundation

Daisy Marquez. Photo Courtesy of Daisy Marquez

YouTuber and beauty influencer Daisy Marquez chatted about her new podcast “Daisy Diaries,” and the Daisy DACA Foundation.

New podcast: ‘Daisy Diaries’

Her new podcast “Daisy Diaries” will give viewers an intimate look into her life as a YouTube creator and Influencer through intimate and honest conversations. “I am super excited. This is something that I have been wanting to do for a very long time,” she admitted. “We will be launching it on January 4, 2024, so we will be starting the year strong.”

“The podcast is very intimate and I want each episode to feel like a chapter in a diary,” she said. “I cannot wait for the podcast to launch so that people can see a different side of me. Hopefully, I will be able to give people comfort with it.”

“I am a person where if I want to do something, I am going to go all out, so I knew I needed a good team behind it, and I wanted to execute it to the best of my abilities,” she added.

Daisy DACA Foundation

Additionally, Marquez also has various other notable projects that she currently is working on, which include the launch of the Daisy DACA Foundation. The foundation aims to support DACA recipients and provide financial support in hopes of gaining a higher education. “I want this foundation to be a source where people can find the latest news, immigration policies, or DACA news,” she said.

Being a DACA recipient herself, the creation of this foundation had an especially significant meaning for her. “DACA is very selective, and it so hard for anyone to get approved. I know that the people that are a part of it, had to work a little bit harder, which is why I wanted to financially support them,” she explained.

Marquez shared that she is working on some projects with the foundation for 2024.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Marquez said, “Honestly, I am about to enter my eighth year doing social media. It has been a crazy journey, especially seeing people’s attention span decrease every single year.”

For hopefuls that wish to go into the health, beauty and lifestyle digital space, she said, “My No. 1 advice is to be yourself. Once people see that you are authentic or charismatic, that will make you stand out. Don’t try to fit in or feel like you should stick to one thing.”

“In the beginning, I only stuck to beauty videos. After that, I realized I could do more things such as hair, fashion, lifestyle or vlogs. Don’t stick to just one niche; be diverse,” she said.

Career-defining moment

Marquez noted that a career-defining moment was when she posted her “I’m Undocumented” video on YouTube, and although she was initially scared to post it, it went viral, and she was able to help tons of Latinos in the meantime, who were going through similar situations, or who found the topic relatable.

“I would get bullied in school and I was almost ashamed of it at some point. The older I got, I realized I couldn’t be ashamed of my culture and my roots,” she said.

“It was very revolutionary for my career, and that video is what set me apart, and it made people relate to me,” she added. “The foundation is another staple of that journey. Now that I am comfortable in life, I am able to now help other people.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Marquez said, “I’m in the ‘At Peace’ era.” “Honestly, I am in my ‘Soft Girl era,” she said. “Now that I established myself in the beauty industry and social media, I can take a step back and watch everything unfold.”

“I am traveling a lot and I feel Zen,” she admitted. “I have been able to grasp and be in control of my life and emotions.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, she would be a “mind-reader” in order to “read people’s minds.”

Favorite mottos to live by

Marquez revealed some of her favorite mottos to live by: “I do not chase, I attract.” “Also, I connect to everything but attach to nothing,” she said. “Finally, live in the present and embrace the unknown.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, Marquez said, “Success is defined by abundance, not just material things but with my family. Being successful in my career and personal life. Success means being abundant in all aspects of my life.”

Fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, she expressed her appreciation. “Thank you for being a part of my journey. They have seen me at my lowest, and at my highest, and they have been with me through everything. They have been my rock through it all. I thank them for being a part of my life and I will always be there for them as well, she said.

To learn more about social influencer Daisy Marquez, follow her on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.