Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Cultivated fish provides the basis of a new cat food

The firm also seeks to address environmental stewardship amidst dwindling ocean resources and growing demand of sustainable pet food.
Avatar photo

Published

A cat called Gizmo. Image by Tim Sandle.
A cat called Gizmo. Image by Tim Sandle.

While some people remain uncertain about the benefits or risks of cultured meat (what is sometimes erroneously called ‘lab grown meat’), there is an option of feeding your pet some artificially created concoction. This is through the cultivation of fish, derived from cellular sources. Such technology represents a novel advancement within the food sector.

UMAMI Bioworks and Friends & Family Pet Food Co. have partnered to launch the world’s first cat treats made from cultivated fish. This is designed to address both sustainability and pet nutrition, through the provision of an alternative protein source.

The company UMAMI Bioworks is a Singapore-headquartered biotech company that has developed an automated cultivated seafood production platform. The company combines novel stem cell biology, machine learning, and automation to create a scalable, cultivated fish production system.

The firm also seeks to address environmental stewardship amidst dwindling ocean resources and growing demand of sustainable pet food. Consequently, FnF’s new product line of cat treats are based on UMAMI Bioworks’ advanced cultivated technology and processes.

The treats are said to be rich in high-value microalgae, a blend of high-quality cultured proteins and essential nutrients, ensuring that cats receive optimal nutrition and seeks to offer an alternative to traditional fishing practices, reducing the strain on badly depleted ocean resources.

The new food will reduce reliance on traditional fishing methods, which often lead to overfishing and ocean depletion. Cultivated fish production is more resource-efficient, requiring less land, water, and feed compared to conventional aquaculture.

Mihir Pershad, CEO of UMAMI Bioworks states: “Our collaboration with Friends & Family is a genuine testament to the commercial potential of cultivated seafood in transforming pet nutrition and ultimately human food systems. These novel cat treats embody our mission to provide high-quality, sustainable protein sources while alleviating the ecological pressure on our oceans.”

In terms of seeking to improve pet nutrition, these treats and future products are intended provide cats with high-protein, high-fibre nutrition, supporting immunity, digestion, and overall health.

The new products are intended to be launched in Singapore and San Francisco in early 2025.

In this article:Animals, cats, cultivated meat, fish, pet food
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Psychedelics ‘change your mind’ long-term? Yes.

According to a current study published in Nature, psilocybin “desynchronizes” the brain.

6 hours ago

World

Donald Trump’s crazy year

Donald Trump caps off a crazy year with his coronation as the Republican Party's presidential nominee.

5 hours ago
Joshua Morrow Joshua Morrow

Entertainment

Joshua Morrow talks about his 30th anniversary on ‘The Young and The Restless’

Emmy-nominated actor Joshua Morrow chatted about his 30th anniversary on "The Young and The Restless" on CBS.

23 hours ago
Enzo Fernandez posted a video online featuring racist chants after he helped Argentina win the Copa America Enzo Fernandez posted a video online featuring racist chants after he helped Argentina win the Copa America

Sports

FIFA says opening probe into Argentina players’ racist chants

FIFA said on Wednesday it was opening an investigation into racist chants by Argentina players after they won the Copa America.

22 hours ago