CUBO: Delicious and convenient wellness beverages with scientifically-validated ingredients

Photo courtesy of CUBO

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Over 50% of U.S. consumers express dissatisfaction with their health and wellness. This widespread dissatisfaction often stems from the lack of truly beneficial ingredients in many readily available and so-called ‘health’ products. Consumers are increasingly aware that conventional options fail to deliver the comprehensive wellness support they seek and often aren’t healthy at all. This has created a growing demand for scientifically-backed and truly healthy alternatives. Enter CUBO’s innovative healthy beverage system that merges convenience with scientifically-supported wellness.

CUBO addresses people’s dissatisfaction with ‘healthy’ beverage options by integrating advanced technology with healthy ingredients to revolutionize not only the beverage market, but the demand for convenience as well. Inspired by the Portuguese or Spanish word for “cube,” CUBO provides a modern solution that seamlessly combines ease of use with advanced wellness features. The CUBO machine, designed to produce a variety of nutrient-packed beverages and soups from specialized pods, operates with a single button press and features a self-cleaning mechanism, making it an ideal choice for both home and commercial settings.

The problem with ‘healthy beverages’

Traditional wellness products often lack scientifically validated ingredients. Many beverages and supplements claim health benefits but fall short due to ineffective formulations or the absence of crucial, proven ingredients. CUBO tackles this issue head-on by focusing on scientifically-supported components in their beverages. Each CUBO Pod is crafted with functional ingredients such as functional mushrooms, vegan proteins, and probiotics, all of which are backed by robust scientific research. The absence of added sugars, food dyes, and preservatives further ensures that CUBO’s offerings meet the highest standards of health and wellness.

CUBO’s commitment to helping people on their wellness journey is evident in its rigorous ingredient selection process. Dr. Stuart Murray, CUBO’s Neuroscientist and Chief Scientific Advisor, leads this process by integrating scientific research into product development. Ingredients are chosen based on proven health benefits from systematic reviews.

For instance, the Golden Mango Probiotic is enriched with over 2 billion live colony-forming units, significantly more than most probiotic drinks. This high concentration supports gut health and its crucial link to brain function. Similarly, the Acai & Coffeeberry Antioxidant Blend combines the antioxidant-rich acai berry with Coffeeberry, which enhances alertness while reducing the risk of a caffeine crash. CUBO’s Spirulina Green Detox Juice features spirulina, a nutrient-dense blue-green algae known for its high protein content and significance as a food supplement. The Mushroom Coffee Latte includes functional mushrooms like Lion’s Mane and Reishi, known for their cognitive and immune-boosting properties.

The expertise of CUBO’s founders and executive team drives the company’s innovative approach and commitment to well-being and excellence. Their diverse backgrounds in engineering, entrepreneurship, food production, and technology provide the foundation for CUBO’s solutions. Nicolas Blatt, the Founder & President, is a serial entrepreneur with over $1 billion in revenues and a deep passion for solving complex problems through innovative solutions. Co-founder and COO Denis Fonseca has more than 20 years of experience in tech, startups, and consumer goods, with expertise in management and supply chain, and CEO Grichka Frachisse brings a diverse background as an entrepreneur and startup advisor. With experience in food, tech, logistics, and biomedical sectors, he combines his former banking expertise with entrepreneurial ventures.

CUBO’s dedication to scientifically validated wellness products positions it as a leader in the evolving beverage industry. By addressing the gap left by traditional health products and offering convenient beverages enriched with proven, beneficial ingredients, CUBO is meeting the growing consumer demand for health solutions that are both convenient and effective. Join CUBO and help redefine what it means to enjoy a healthy, convenient drink that optimizes well-being.