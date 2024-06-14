Creating empathetic and imaginative art that resonates with audiences worldwide

Image courtesy of Shishuang Tu

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

With digital media dominating the world, visual storytelling has never been more essential. Artists who can tap into their sense of empathy and ignite imaginations can connect with audiences on a deep level. Shishuang Tu, an award-winning artist and illustrator best known for her work on FX’s Archer and Cartoon Network’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force, sheds some light on the best practices for transcending cultural boundaries through art.

The art of forging connections through visual narratives

Empathy, the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, is a fundamental human trait that has long been celebrated in the arts. From the Renaissance masters to contemporary painters, artists have sought to create emotions and forge connections with their audiences.

“As an illustrator, it’s important to make your unique style. My personal process combines traditional methods with digital software. For me, this is the best way to put my emotions to the canvas—by physically doing so,” says Tu.

Empathetic art taps into shared experiences and universal emotions, having the power to resonate with viewers from a diverse range of backgrounds. Tu’s illustrations, which often draw inspiration from fantasy narratives and her travel experiences, invite audiences to connect with the emotions she poignantly captures.

Aspiring artists can learn from this strategy. Through introspection and patient observation of the people around them, the artist can tune themselves to the atmosphere of their piece.

The path to illustration

Tu’s journey began in mainland China, where she honed her skills in traditional mediums like watercolor, ink, and gouache. After completing her B.F.A. in Exhibition Design at the Sichuan Fine Art Institute, she pursued further education with an M.F.A. in Illustration from Savannah College of Art and Design. Over the years, Tu has refined her approach, building her career trajectory from a simple 2D Designer at Wuhan Master Exhibition Co. to a premiere concept artist at the prestigious Floyd County Productions by creating designs for series and feature films shown on major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Videos.

“For my artistic treatment, I prefer using Photoshop and Procreate for digital art and ink or watercolor for more traditional pieces,” explains Tu, who draws on her formal art education and experience as a freelance digital artist. “It wasn’t always this way, though. It took me some time to find my style.”

For artists seeking to find their unique artistic voice, Tu offers valuable insights: “My inspiration is drawn from intense emotions and important memories. Whatever you feel strongly about, that’s your voice. It could be social justice, the people you love, or an anime you really like.”

Embracing personal experiences, exploring diverse influences, and experimenting with different techniques are vital to developing a distinctive artistic style. As another piece of advice to aspiring illustrators, Tu says, “Don’t forget to experiment with the technical side of art. I like sharp line work for starting a draft, but many of my friends will follow a pencil sketch style before re-drawing.”

Unleashing imaginative worlds

Creating truly imaginative and immersive art has become a coveted skill in today’s saturated digital world. Like many of her peers, Tu uses her practical skills and innate imagination to craft her depictions. Whether they are book covers, environmental background art, or a character concept, a trace of Tu’s inner world can be found in the details. The scenes she created in “Marvel’s Hit-Monkey S2” and Netflix’s film “America: The Motion Picture”reflect her exceptional drawing techniques and distinctive design skills that viewers can see.

“You want to make your audience feel things, sure. However, artists also need to consider what their art makes them feel. If your draft feels wrong, there’s nothing wrong with changing it to your liking. Use your imagination,” she states.

One of the greatest tools for unleashing an artist’s imagination is to embrace a childlike sense of wonder for the surrounding world. An artist must allow their mind to wander. “Play with ideas, no matter how ridiculous they might appear. That’s how you get your creative juices flowing. Those off-the-cuff ideas that pop into your head? That’s your imagination at work,” Tu says.

The power of universal storytelling

The ability to create art that resonates across cultures and borders has become a valuable asset, especially in today’s world. Tu’s work, which draws inspiration from diverse sources and explores universal themes, has the potential to captivate audiences worldwide.

Creators like Tu, who draw from their inner emotions and the world around them, offer authenticity. Their work helps people appreciate the shared language of visual storytelling, bringing a divided world closer together.