Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Covid symptoms last a year for many patients: study

Fatigue and shortness of breath still afflict many patients a year after their hospitalisation for Covid-19.

Published

Photo: © AFP
Photo: © AFP

Fatigue and shortness of breath still afflict many patients a year after their hospitalisation for Covid-19, according to a new Chinese study calling for a better understanding of the pandemic’s long-term health effects.

Around half of patients discharged from hospital for Covid still suffer from at least one persistent symptom — most often fatigue or muscle weakness — after 12 months, said the study published in British medical journal The Lancet Friday.

The research, the largest yet on the condition known as “long Covid”, added that one in three patients still have shortness of breath a year after their diagnosis.

That number is even higher in patients hit more severely by the illness.

“With no proven treatments or even rehabilitation guidance, long Covid affects people’s ability to resume normal life and their capacity to work,” The Lancet said in an editorial published with the study.

“The study shows that for many patients, full recovery from Covid-19 will take more than 1 year.”

The study followed nearly 1,300 people hospitalised for Covid between January and May 2020 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan — the first place affected by a pandemic that has since infected 214 million people worldwide, killing more than 4 million.

The share of observed patients with at least one symptom decreased from 68 percent after six months to 49 percent after 12 months.

Respiratory discomfort increased from 26 percent of patients after six months to 30 percent after 12 months, it said.

It found affected women were 43 percent more likely than affected men to suffer from fatigue or persistent muscle weakness, and twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety or depression.

But it said 88 percent of patients who worked before their diagnosis had returned to their jobs a year later.

The study adds to previous research that warned authorities in different countries they must be prepared to provide long-term support to health workers and patients affected by Covid.

“Long Covid is a modern medical challenge of the first order,” the editorial said, calling for more research to understand the condition and better care for patients who suffer from it.

In this article:Covid19, Pandemic, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

'Total failure': The war on terror 20 years on

Twenty years ago, US president George W. Bush declared a "war on terror". Today, its failure is undeniable.

24 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Sydney pandemic — Commuter country hardest hit and lessons learned

They could also have reported “99.99% of Australians did not participate in anti-lockdown protests”. There’s a reason for that situation.

15 hours ago

World

The New York landfill site home to 9/11 debris, human remains

For some, the hill represents New York's resilience; for others it's a gaping wound. Beneath it lies debris, mixed with human remains, from the...

3 hours ago
Japan stops use of 1.63 million Moderna doses over contamination Japan stops use of 1.63 million Moderna doses over contamination

World

Japan stops use of 1.63 million Moderna doses over contamination

Japan's vaccination programme started slowly but has picked up speed in recent months - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGIJapan will halt the use of 1.63...

22 hours ago