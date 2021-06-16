COVID-19’s impact on U.S. men’s mental health

In this file photo taken on June 28, 2019, unemployed people look for job opportunities at a governmental workers service department in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Copyright AFP PRAKASH MATHEMA

Men’s Health Week is taking place this week (June 14-20, 2021). The event is held annually during the week leading up to Father’s Day. The purpose is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys.

Each year has a theme, and this year Men’s Health Week takes into account the havoc the pandemic has wreaked on both the mental and physical health of men across the U.S., according to the men’s health experts at Vault Health.

To learn more, Digital Journal heard from Dr. Martin Miner, Regional Medical Director of Vault Health

Miner places an emphasis upon mental health issues, noting: “COVID-19 has not been kind to men. COVID-related deaths occur more often among men than women, despite a similar number of cases. In addition, one study revealed that mortality rates for men 65 and older are almost twice as high as for women, and investigations of COVID-19 hospital admissions found that men are also three times as likely as women to be admitted to ICUs.

The inequity in COVID-19 patient outcomes highlights a crucial fact, according to Miner: This fact is that men live sicker.

To gain a better understanding of the pandemic-induced mental health issues affecting men, Dr. Miner at Vault Health surveyed 2,000 US men, ages 25 to 65, to assess various aspects of their mental health during the past year.

While studies have shown that women have been struggling with mental health more during the pandemic than men, a high proportion, at 75 percent, of men surveyed stated that their stress levels increased during the pandemic. In addition, 23 percent of men reported feelings of depression spurred by the pandemic.

An issue of concern, as a coping mechanism, was that around one-fourth of men (24.6 percent) reported consuming alcohol more frequently or in larger quantities than they did prior to the pandemic.

As well as a rise in alcohol dependency, relationships have been impacted. Here, about two-fifths (37.7 percent) of men felt that COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their relationship with their intimate partner. To make matters worse, 42 percent of men said they do not have a close male friend they can discuss personal issues with, and another 27% said they did have a close male friend prior to COVID-19 but that they did not remain in regular contact after the shutdowns went into effect.

A cause of added stress is due to financial woes. Half of the men (51.2 percent) reported at least moderate financial stress due to COVID-19, while 10 percent of men reported severe financial stress due to the pandemic. In extreme cases the levels of stress led to very negative thougths, 9 percent of men said they’ve thought about suicide at least once during the past year.

For men, it can be more difficult to recognize as they tend to resort to more unhealthy coping mechanisms to deal with it. “They may exhibit depression by being more irritable, isolated, or withdrawn. Work hours may extend much longer than usual or they may resort to using alcohol as a method of managing it,” Dr. Miner explains.