Cosval’s Sanotint redefines hair dyes industry with natural hair dyes

There are records that in ancient Rome, women used pigeon dung blended with sulfur and quicklime to dye their hair blonde. Even the horrific consequences in the form of burnt scalps and occasional fatal poisoning did not stop women from doing that.

Hair beauty is by far the most crucial element of human attraction. Dying one’s hair has become so common that almost 80 percent of women dye their hair regularly compared to just 7 percent in 1950. Men have long succumbed to this, too, though in fewer numbers. Over the past half-decade, the hair dye market has been steadily growing due to the aging population’s rising demand for covering old looks and the younger generation’s desire to match their hair color with clothing to follow the latest fashion trends.

Cosval is known worldwide for its outstanding natural cosmetic products. Cosval’s fragrance and cosmetics brands—Locherber Milano, Locherber Skincare, Migliorin, and Sanotint—cater to our beautification needs from head to toe. Sanotint is a combination of two words—the Italian ‘sano’ meaning ‘healthy,’ and tint. The brand’s name is synonymous with natural-based hair dyes.

Caring for one’s hair is time-consuming yet essential; by the time a woman turns 65, she will have spent almost seven months washing, styling, and dying her hair. So, choosing a suitable hair dye is crucial for one’s looks and overall health. Otherwise, why should one waste a good chunk of one’s life on something that makes you look better but may be detrimental to one’s health in the long run?

Organic ingredient-based hair colors have become on-trend lately, making inroads into the synthetic hair dye market. The benefits of organic-based coloring far outweigh its shortcomings compared to synthetic hair dye. Organic hair coloring is much gentler on the hair and the skull skin as it does not penetrate hair cuticles (Note: the outermost part of the hair shaft) but rather covers the external layer of the hair with color particles.

With Sanotint natural-based hair dyes, one gets the best of both worlds—the organic coloring substance with its smooth and gentle effect on hair and zero hair damage such as hair fall, breaking, and thinning. Sanotint Classic is a natural-based oxidative hair color made of ingredients of plant origin and a minimal dose of synthetic pigments. It provides excellent coverage of grey hair, long-lasting color, and a wide range of colors—from several shades of brown to many shades of blond, all in all, 30 shades. The natural ingredients of its formula are extracts of golden millet, olive, birch, grape seeds, and biotin (vitamin B7), and calcium pantothenate (vitamin B5). Biotin deficiency is known to cause hair thinning. Sanotint is also known for an extremely low risk of allergic reactions as it is free of ammonia, parabens, paraffins, silicones, and formaldehyde resorcin—all of the unwelcome artificial ingredients. In addition, Santonit’s maximum percentage of synthetic pigments is 1%, whereas traditional colorants contain from 5 to 10 percent.

While traditional colorants act aggressively but provide 100 percent efficacy in coloring grey hair, they damage the hair structure, have intolerances, unpleasant smell, and, as a result, hair gets dry and dull and hard to comb. In addition, frequent use of traditional colorants often leads to the loss of hair color. Sanotint’s pigments, by contrast, act gently, and as their base is made of natural cosmetic products (94%), they supply substances with curative properties giving hair a shiny and healthy look. In addition, the coloring molecules are fixed to the hair producing a more lasting coloring effect.

If your goal is to make your hair look best and stay healthy for years with minimum if any side effects, Sanotin natural-based hair coloring products would be your choice.

