Coping strategies: Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and home working

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that comes around every wintertime, when the nights begin to draw in, the weather takes a turn and the clocks go back.



The NHS predicts that £2 million people suffer from SAD in the UK, although plenty of undiagnosed cases could mean this number is higher than predicted. Symptoms include insomnia or hypersomnia, fatigue, feelings of worthlessness, weight changes and more.



Sunlight, specifically lack thereof, is one of the most significant triggers of SAD. Maximising natural light intake through windows and refurbishing or relocating home office can help sufferers of SAD or milder cases of winter blues.



Sunlight is deemed so important in combatting SAD that light therapy is a recommended treatment by the NHS, as well as significant lifestyle measures to maximise sunlight exposure.



A lack of sunlight is an issue which can disproportionately affect the UK, too. November 2024 has seen an increase in anticyclonic gloom, a high-pressure weather phenomenon that traps cold, damp air and fog over the country. In fact, this autumn was so severe that certain parts of the country only saw 12 minutes of sunshine over two days.

Working from home



Last winter it was revealed that 30.2 percent of remote workers experienced a decline in productivity during the winter months. This is despite other evidence – such as a recent Stanford Study – finding remote workers to be as effective as office workers generally.



Those suffering from SAD are more likely to experience feelings of stress and lethargy, symptoms which in turn can make SAD worse. This lack of productivity can increase workplace stress, causing a vicious cycle.

To identify ways to help those struggling with the winter blues, Digital Journal spoke to chartered Counselling Psychologist Nicole Paulie from Spectrum Life and aluminium window specialist Kevin Brown for their best tips on maximising light intake and beating SAD while working from home.



Key findings



The importance of natural light



“Natural light is important; in that it helps to manage both our mood and other various systems in our body which can indirectly impact our mood,” says Paulie.



“Exposure to natural light helps to synchronise our circadian rhythm, digestion, and even immune functioning,” Paulie explains. “When our circadian rhythm is balanced, we experience more restorative sleep, which can positively affect our mental clarity, energy levels and overall mood.”



Mental and physical health is often connected. When you feel good physically, the chances are, your mental resilience follows suit. This is why proper intake of vitamin D is so important, a vitamin which is directly linked to increased sunlight exposure and can have incredible effects on the body and mind.



“Another important benefit of natural light, especially related to mood, is the production of vitamin D,” Paulie continues. “This vitamin is essential for bone health, immune functioning and muscle strength. When we’re low in vitamin D, we tend to experience fatigue and low mood as well.”



Vitamin D can’t be produced through a window, but the mood-boosting effects of sunlight exposure can be felt – that’s why large windows in offices and schools up and down the country are commonplace.



Sick building syndrome (and how to avoid it)



Sick building syndrome (SBS) and SAD can be a debilitating combination, which is why it’s important to future-proof your home working routine, space and habits for this winter and the next.



“SBS refers to indoor environments where poor air quality, lighting or ventilation may be negatively impacting our health,” Paulie explains. “Common symptoms include headaches, respiratory issues, fatigue and general discomfort. Over time, this can contribute to feelings of irritability, stress and lowered concentration. Environments with stale air and low ventilation can also lead to cognitive fatigue and decreased mood, which may affect productivity and job satisfaction.”



To counter SBS, it’s helpful to prioritise natural light exposure and fresh air, which can boost mood and mental clarity. Paulie suggests prioritising the following steps to help mitigate SBS:

Regular movement, short walks and stretching every hour can improve focus and reduce stress. In the UK, 67 percent of employees reported experiencing moderate-to-high levels of stress in 2022, highlighting the need for regular physical activity to mitigate stress.

Positioning yourself near a window can help by increasing your natural light exposure while sitting at your desk. Light exposure impacts the release of serotonin, one of the “feel-good” chemicals in the brain that lifts mood and combats feelings of sadness. In winter, reduced sunlight can lead to lower serotonin production, contributing to symptoms of SAD, which is made worse when coupled with SBS.

Setting boundaries with work by taking lunch away from your desk and disconnecting from work communications after hours are crucial for a healthy work-life balance. A survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) found that 59 percent of UK employees feel under excessive pressure at work at least once a week, underscoring the importance of setting clear boundaries. Your lunch hour is the perfect opportunity to go for a walk and get some much-needed light exposure outside the home.



Practical changes to your WFH office



There are plenty of changes you can make to help boost your mood while working from home, some big and some small.



“The little changes add up, especially when it comes to making your home office a space you actually want to be in,” says Brown. “Changing the association your brain subconsciously makes with a space is half the battle when it comes to shifting your perspective and ultimately your mood.



“For starters, never work from your bedroom – that’s non-negotiable. Even working from the kitchen table is a better option! Ideally, you want to choose an unused room – whether that’s a storage room or an unused child’s room – and convert it into a workable office,” Brown explains. “Bedrooms are for sleeping, home offices are for working. If your subconscious begins to meld your sleeping and working spaces, then say goodbye to sound sleep. Sleep is crucial for our mood and will help with symptoms of SAD.”



Brown adds: “Move your desk to be closer to your windows. Ideally, your desk should be beside (never in front of) the window for maximised light exposure. Placing your desk in front of a window won’t only block natural light, it will be a strain on your eyes due to the shadow effect created by your monitor.”



“Speaking of eyes, try and invest in blue light filters if you can,” Brown continues. “This is more of a ‘nice to have’ rather than a ‘must’, as your computer will have an in-built blue light filter (often called nighttime mode). The blue light produced by your computer screen will keep your brain active and strain your eyes with prolonged exposure. You can help mitigate the effect of this by using blue light filters that hang off the top of your monitor.”



As examples, Brown thinks: “Put some joy into your workspace – it’s simple but effective. Photos, plants, posters and little personalisations can create a more positive work environment and reduce stress.”



“Finally, try adding a series of small quality-of-life improvements, including fans, diffusers and air purifiers to minimise the effects of SBS,” says Brown. “Air purifiers are fantastic for making your office less musty and dusty, ideal for those prone to allergies or with dust sensitivity. Fans help with air circulation and temperature control, and diffusers are a way of making a room smell nice without introducing smoke to a small space like candles do.”



Immediate treatment for SAD



If the winter blues are feeling worse and worse, there are steps you can take to help ease the stress as soon as possible.

“Firstly, for people who find their mood consistently low, reaching out for support from a mental health professional can provide valuable tools and therapies for coping,” says Paulie.



“One such treatment I advise is Light Therapy. For those affected by SAD, simple adjustments like planning enjoyable activities during the winter months can make a difference. Pursuing hobbies, connecting with friends, and getting outdoors, even on cloudy days, can elevate mood. Studies show that light therapy can reduce SAD symptoms by up to 80 percent within two weeks, making it a powerful tool for managing winter blues.



“Practising gratitude can also help to improve stress resilience, even briefly each day. To practise gratitude, take a few minutes daily to reflect on what you are grateful for, what makes you happy and to show yourself some heartfelt appreciation. In noticing the positives, we can help mitigate the stress we receive.”