Cooking: We spend 7 years of our lives in the kitchen

A study has revealed an average lifetime spent in the kitchen by the ‘average’ person from the ‘average’ household. This is based on a survey performed in the U.K. This reveals a person will spend 61,000 hours either cooking or washing-up – the equivalent of 7 years (6.97 years).

While many love to cook, one in three (35 percent) state they would rather having some’ me-time’ – reading a good book (36 percent), being outside in nature (42 percent), watching films (39 percent) or having sexual intercourse (17 percent).

Yet, on average, a typical person will spend 7,655 hours (319 days) washing up and clearing away, 6,656 hours (277 days) chopping veggies and 6,323 hours (263 days) stirring food.

In terms of what these cooking endeavours achieve, a person might rustle up approximately 5,068 curries, 4,992 roast dinners, 4,915 Spag Bols, 4,762 stir-fries, and tasty 4,454 fry-ups.

This is followed by 4,301 beef stews and shepherd pies, 4,147 lasagnes and 4,070 chillis tucking into 8,986 family meals, 7,296 TV dinners, 4,685 brunches and hosting 3,610 dinner parties.

According to research from Crock-Pot, despite 46 percent of people enjoy cooking, four in ten (43 percent) say they enjoy it but feel drained from the daily grind.

Over half (51 percent) find cooking so stressful that they argue with their partner – an average of six times a month over meal-related matters—whether it’s what to eat (50 percent), who’s cooking (44 percent), the time it takes (36 percent), or who’s on dish duty (16 percent).

Commenting on these findings, Clinical Psychologist Dr Emma Hepburn tells Digital Journal: “Time is a precious commodity and how we spend our time is critical for our happiness and wellbeing. Rest time is needed for our brains and bodies to slow down, recharge and stay healthy. Having ‘me-time’, taking time for yourself, to rest and do activities you enjoy, are critical for wellbeing, health and happiness.”

She adds: “Taking time to do things we enjoy and that are meaningful for us creates feel good emotions that helps us function well, feel better and have a positive effect on our mind, body and health.”

The research also found that if cooking was quicker and easier, 42 percent would do it more, while nearly four in ten (41 percent) would create more adventurous dishes if they had the time.

Hepburn adds: “Reducing the time and pressure around cooking can also help lighten the mental load we experience. Therefore, finding ways to lighten the mental load around cooking, can help reduce stress and family tensions and free up brain space to concentrate on what matters to you.”

The survey also revealed the top kitchen stressors: deciding what to cook (48 percent), timing it just right (36 percent), keeping everyone happy (33 percent), cleaning up afterwards (28 percent), and shopping for ingredients (28 percent). Other hurdles include tackling long recipes (21 percent) and cooking for big groups (18 percent).