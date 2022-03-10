Consumer stay safe: Tips for avoiding online scams

A picture of Heather Morgan, also known as "Razzlekhan," on a phone in front of the Bitcoin logo - Copyright AFP PEDRO PARDO

March 2022 sees Consumer Protection Week. This annual event was created with the intention of educating consumers of their rights and how to protect themselves from scams in the digital age.

National Consumer Protection Week creates an opportunity for consumers to arm themselves with information to protect and safeguard their financial well-being.

To put risks in context, in 2020 alone, taking the U.S.as an exemplar, the nation lost a record-breaking 4.2 billion dollars in online scams. Despite consumers growing increasingly familiar with these scams, millions still give in to bad actors and put their information at risk.

The cybersecurity company Lookout has provided Digital Journal with some tips that consumers can consider in order to address the threat of online scams. Such scams include misleading websites, emails, phone numbers, phone calls or text messages.

Text Scam

If you receive a ‘phishy’ text message that creates a highly urgent situation, find a way to validate the communication before tapping any links or downloading any apps.

Wi-Fi Connections

Exercise caution when using public Wi-Fi as there may be others snooping on network traffic. In particular, avoid making purchases and banking transactions—any communication that conveys a password, account number or credit card number—unless you are certain that you are on a secure connection.

Password Hacks

Use multi-factor authentication when signing into any account that offers it. This makes it harder for bad actors to get in, even if they compromise your username and password.

Verify The Source

If you are unsure whether an email request is legitimate, try to verify it by contacting the company directly. You can contact the company using information provided on an account statement or by visiting their website directly online, not information provided in an email.

Install security software on your devices

Security protection, like Lookout, will automatically monitor and identify scam URLs in email, text messages, and on the web and block you from threats that can do harm.