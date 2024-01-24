Community action: Expanding access to safe abortion care in Mozambique

Hundreds of villagers in northern Mozambique have fled after their homes came under attack at the weekend - Copyright AFP JUSTIN TALLIS

Working within Beira, a city on Mozambique’s central coast, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been connecting hard-to-reach communities with safe abortion care and other sexual and reproductive health services with other communities.

According to MAF, Mozambique has one of Africa’s most liberal abortion laws, allowing abortion on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and up to 24 weeks in limited circumstances, including foetal abnormality.

However, it remains that many people face obstacles to accessing this care. This can related to societal pressures, such as stigma, or as the result of misinformation, or due to corruption, such as charging for services that should be free. With misinformation, misconceptions about abortion and contraceptive care are common. For example, many people believe that using a contraceptive could mean they will not be able to get pregnant in the future.

MSF has run several programs in the city in partnership with local communities and Mozambican Ministry of Health staff. The focus is with overcoming barriers and also in providing accurate health information.

Another priority is to reach communities that are neglected by the health care system or who avoid seeking care due to fear of discrimination. Vulnerable groups include sex workers, adolescents, transgender people, and men who have sex with men.

To increase connections, MSF utilise mobile and community clinics in locations where patients feel comfortable seeking care.

Other activities undertaken by the aid organisation include education, as with the training and mentoring of educators to provide reliable health information, guidance, and support to their communities.

The types of information passed on includes safe abortion care and other key health issues such as information about HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.

With current output, the clinics provide around 230 safe abortions per month. From January 2022 to June 2023, the provision of safe abortion care increased by 41 percent, and post-abortion care decreased by 73 percent. The decrease is likely due to fewer women resorting to unsafe methods to end their pregnancy.

MSF indicate that their decentralized approach has three pillars: donating supplies of abortion medications and contraceptives, training staff in the provision of safe abortion care, and a mentorship program to increase the quality of care.