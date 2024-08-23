Combat “old man smell” with nature: How persimmon extract from Mirai Clinical tackles Nonenal odor

Photo courtesy of Mirai Clinical

September is the start of the harvest season and the coming of a vibrant fruit with a honey-like sweetness called persimmons. Persimmons are celebrated not only for their bright orange-red color and jelly-like texture but also for their surprising efficacy as a natural solution to a common but often overlooked problem: Nonenal, commonly referred to as the “old man smell.”

How can this small orange fruit combat the condition of Nonenal for a fresh and odor-free feel? The answer lies in its natural properties, which are extracted and turned into soap that directly addresses Nonenal from natural beauty solutions company Mirai Clinical.

Understanding Nonenal: The persistent odor

Nonenal is a type of aldehyde known for its distinctive, unpleasant odor. It is often associated with aging, usually starting as early as 40 years old. Nonenal’s presence is not necessarily linked to poor hygiene but rather stems from natural age-related changes in the body.

As people age, their skin’s chemistry changes, particularly in the metabolism of fatty acids. Nonenal is a byproduct of the oxidation process of these unsaturated fatty acids. This chemical reaction produces a musty, greasy, and waxy odor emitted through the skin, contributing to the characteristic smell.

Nonenal is hard to detect on oneself but often lingers on fabrics such as shirt collars and pillowcases or persists in confined environments, like nursing homes and hospitals. Unfortunately, unlike other types of body odor, Nonenal is persistent and difficult to manage. Because it is oil (fatty acid) based, it is not easily removed with conventional soap and water or other hygiene products.

However, with persimmon extract, solving Nonenal™ is now easy, and those suffering can now have a natural solution to eliminate odor and embrace a fresh environment and body.

The power of persimmon extract

Persimmon is a fruit native to Japan known for its high tannin content. These tannins offer astringent properties such as polyphenolic compounds that bind with aldehydes and other odor-causing compounds, effectively neutralizing odors and providing a clean, fresh scent.

In an interview with KTLA, Koko Hayashi, the CEO and founder of Mirai Clinical and Koko Face Yoga, mentioned that “the more tannins one has, the more absorption they get,” highlighting persimmon’s effectiveness in deodorizing body odors, including Nonenal.

However, in addition to tannins, persimmons are also rich in antioxidants, especially Vitamin A, which contribute to overall skin health. The fruit not only helps neutralize odors but also provides additional skin benefits, such as improved texture and combating oxidative stress. Combining these effects makes persimmon a valuable ingredient in personal care products.

The Mirai Clinical difference

Koko Hayashi appeared on the U.S. reality TV series Shark Tank to pitch her business, Koko Face Yoga. During her appearance on the show, she also had the opportunity to quickly share information about her other company, Mirai Clinical.

Mirai Clinical is a brand dedicated to natural body care, focusing on addressing Nonenal, also known as aging body odor, through its best-selling product, the Deodorizing Persimmon Soap Bar.

Hayashi’s Mirai Clinical sets itself apart in the skincare industry by using persimmon extract to combat Nonenal and other troublesome body odors. Using traditional Japanese knowledge, Mirai Clinical has perfected the integration of persimmon extract into its products, particularly its best-seller, the Mirai Clinical Deodorizing Soap with Persimmon.

Every fall, persimmons are selectively harvested from partner farms in Japan, ensuring that only the highest-quality fruit is used. The carefully harvested fruits are then processed and formulated at Mirai Clinical’s facilities, adhering to strict manufacturing practices to ensure their persimmon extract is potent and of the highest quality.

The result is a soap that eliminates Nonenal by an impressive 97%, compared to just 35% achieved by conventional soaps. Mirai Clinical’s soap gently tackles body odors stemming from hormonal imbalances, menopause, aging, and odors from underarms, feet, and intimate areas. The soap is handmade by soap artisans in Japan and is free from harmful chemicals that can strip the skin of its natural oils.

Hayashi, a native Japanese, adds, “Our persimmon soap is designed to address a problem many people face but few products effectively solve. With our soap, aging people can enjoy the activities they love without being hindered by their smell.”

A new approach to personal care

As consumers become more aware of the ingredients in their personal care products, the demand for natural solutions continues to rise. Persimmon extract represents a remarkable advancement in this trend, offering a powerful and eco-friendly alternative to synthetic odor-fighting agents.

The success of Mirai Clinical’s Persimmon Soap shows the potential for natural ingredients to address complex issues like Nonenal, providing a fresh perspective on personal care.

“Persimmon is more than just a fruit; it’s proof of the power of nature in solving real-world, relatable problems,” Hayashi states. “Our goal is to continue exploring and utilizing natural ingredients that can offer effective solutions while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and quality.”