Coach Kyle Tait’s hybrid approach to a high frequency life

For the last 18 months, Kyle Tait has been MIA as Captain of the Richmond Fire Rescue.

The 18-year veteran experienced what several first responders do throughout their career serving those in need, but many choose to ignore for fear of the stigma of being thought of as weak.

While many shirked the trauma of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Tait embraced coming to terms with the fact that his courageous journey facing horrific traumas, medical emergencies and fighting fires had long-lasting effects that needed to be looked at from an internal perspective.

“Through the trials and tribulations — and the fire, I’ve come out the other side in a whole new light,” the Mission, B.C. native beams.

The spiritual and psychological awakening Tait has gone (and is still going) through since 2019 has helped unlock the inner child that was screaming out to be released. Tait is now utilizing the keys he used to free that child-in-fear as a support system for other first responders.

“At my core, I’m a first responder,” he explains. “I help people, it’s in my nature. Even though I’m temporarily off work, I’m still in touch with a lot of the guys (I work with). Now, they look and listen to me in a different way.”

Since coming into his spiritual awakening, Captain Tait has transformed into Coach Kyle Tait, the proud high-frequency health coach specializing in a holistic approach to building an aligned life in health, wellness and family. Coach Kyle Tait leads by example by sharing his best practices to achieve a high level of health & wealth in body, mind, spirit which resonates into his 18 year marriage, fatherhood role and all aspects of his life. Operating at full spectrum, Tait encompasses a mind, physical, and spiritual connection, which is evident with his high-frequency health coaching that he credits his wife and business partner for co-creating.

“I truly want to advocate that the recipe for high-frequency health is through an embodiment of full-spectrum health and wellness.” This means implementing fitness, nutrition, counseling/therapy, meditation, breathwork, biohacking and a supportive community. “I’ve tried all forms of health/healing and wellness from both ends of the spectrum, from the toxic masculine to the super woo” he explains, “and I don’t think it has to be either way. We’ve created an approachable way to incorporate high frequency health and wellness practices that create high impact results.

Emphasizing the need for vulnerability, Tait champions the need to dissolve the veil of resilience to address the root cause of one’s trauma. This, in turn, releases the true essence of the person, allowing them to flourish and eventually evolve. Creating attainable, realistic, measurable goals, Tait insists that the next steps must be simple ones, thereby ensuring longevity and a willingness to remain dedicated to achieving results.

“We put simple day-one implementations into a regular person’s life, such as meditation, breathwork, and cold plunging … basically baby step practices that connect people to an understanding of who they truly are.”

After the basics have been practiced, the integration process is carried out. A term, Tait claims, is often overgeneralized and underappreciated but also misused. Peeling the layers off what Tait calls past life regressions or soul retrievals, he implements (or integrates) the aforementioned practices to essentially put the pieces back together for the participant to find their essence. “While this does sound very grandiose in concept, it’s quite attainable for anybody,” he points out. “It’s the ole’ Humpty Dumpty theory, dust ourselves off, and visit who we are and where we’re headed in life. Fill our cup back up through essence, and do the job that we’ve designed for ourselves, but this time with a new reverence and appreciation.”

“We’re embodying the awareness that it’s okay to have shadows and flaws, as it’s who we are at our core, hence why I’ve jumped into this space with a hybrid approach,” Tait continues, explaining his unique coaching style. Likening it to a piece of driftwood floating down a river, he explains that it may be flowing and beautiful, or it may get caught in a piece of debris, but then a new current arrives, and the driftwood is free to float downstream again.

“We call it a reconnection,” he emphasizes. “A reconnection to who we truly are.”

Coach Kyle Tait helps those who are struggling to come to terms with their trauma. His Instagram page is full of inspirational reels, highlighting that he does in fact practice what he preaches.

