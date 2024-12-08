Click with care: Rise in online travel scams

Capturing a flight. Image by Tim Sandle.

A stark warning from Booking.com (reported by the BBC) highlights a 900 percent increase in travel scams over the past 18 months, with artificial intelligence playing a key role in promoting such nefarious deeds. In 2023, victims of travel scams in the U.S. lost a total of $265,000, with nearly 1 in 4 travellers (24 percent) losing $1,000 or more to a single scam.

In relation to this, the company AIPRM has compiled a list of the top AI-driven threats travellers should watch out for.

Fake airline and hotel booking websites

Many criminals create convincing websites that mimic legitimate travel booking platforms. Often advertising irresistible prices for flights and accommodations, these sites lure travellers with offers that seem too good to miss.

Fraudsters also often play on urgency, using phrases like “limited-time sale” or “only 1 left” to push consumers into making quick decisions. Once you input your details, scammers can steal your personal and financial information, leaving you with a ticket to nowhere and out of pocket.

The best advice is to watch out for suspicious URLs, small spelling errors or anything that feels off about the website’s design or offers. Double-check through official channels and read verified reviews before submitting your personal information.

AI chatbots offering fake travel deals

AI-powered chatbots can be used by scammers to impersonate customer service representatives, offering huge discounts on flights, hotels, or holiday packages. These bots may ask for sensitive personal information or prompt users to pay upfront for non-existent trips.

To avoid falling victim, verify any deals or offers you find online through official travel websites and avoid providing payment information through unfamiliar channels. If something feels too rushed, it’s a red flag. Double-check all details and confirm through official customer service numbers or emails before finalizing any travel booking.

Phishing emails and text messages

One in five people click on AI-generated phishing emails. Scammers are using AI to craft highly convincing phishing content disguised as legitimate companies. Imagine receiving a text or email claiming your flight is cancelled, and to avoid losing your reservation, you must click a link and enter your payment details immediately.

The pressure to act quickly could lead you to inadvertently put your financial information into the hands of fraudsters.

AI-generated holiday reviews

Fake AI-generated airline reviews have skyrocketed by 189 percent, while Tripadvisor alone flagged a record 2 million reviews as fake on its platform last year. With the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT, scammers can now generate hundreds of seemingly genuine, glowing reviews in minutes, making it harder for travelers to distinguish between real and fraudulent content.

Fake travel itineraries and AI-generated images

While many travellers nowadays use AI to help plan their trips, scammers are also taking advantage of this technology to create professional-looking itineraries designed to deceive. These fake itineraries often feature attractive holiday packages that promise an unforgettable vacation at an unbeatable price, with AI-generated images used to promote false activities, making everything seem enticing.