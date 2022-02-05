Cleaning your way to a hotel standard

The Vinpearl leisure complex in Phu Quoc boasts a 12,000-room hotel complex, an amusement park, 18-hole golf course, casino, safari park and miniature Venice - Copyright AFP Nhac NGUYEN

Is it possible to improve the hygiene and overall cleanliness of your home? In other words, transforming your house so that it becomes 5-star hotel clean? A 5 star hotel is a hotel that provides a luxurious experience and high-end accommodations.

According to Kate Henderson, Duty Manager at Daffodil Hotel, such a repositioning of the domestic sphere is possible.

Henderson notes that: “It is so easy to make your bed look like 5-star luxury” and she provides six tips on making your house ‘5-star hotel clean’ and preparing your bed for a luxury experience, which are provided to readers of Digital Journal.

First step – forget the fitted sheet

Henderson: When do you ever see a fitted sheet in a hotel? When you opt for a plain sheet you can easily recreate a ‘hospital corner fold’. And it’s as simple as this:

Lift the edge of the sheet to form a 45-degree angle with your mattress.

Pull and tuck the hanging fabric underneath the mattress

You can do this with your duvet too; simply lift and tuck.

Another tip is to relax any unwanted wrinkles with some fragranced water

Henderson: Simply spritz your water (plain old tap water) on your almost-made bed (keep the corners sticking out) and spray and shake your sheet or duvet until smooth and wrinkle-free.

Pillows are crucial when making your bed

Henderson: Many pillowcases will be too big for the pillows, so be sure to envelope your pillowcases and make them fit nice and neatly. This is very simple:

Push the excess material inside the pillowcase from the opening

Grab the other side and envelope the remaining case inside to form a neat envelope shape

If possible, add two pillows into any one pillowcase for added plump.

To finish your bed

Henderson: Be sure to lay a folded throw on the bottom and give a final spritz of fragranced water. For an added hotel touch, treat yourself with a chocolate on the pillow as a cheeky before-bed snack.

For added luxury

Henderson: Lay out your personal linens such as evening towels, leaving a folded space for your pyjamas. When ready for your bath or shower you have everything prepared for a 5* bath.

When it comes to general cleaning around the house

Henderson: To recreate the 5* hotel housekeeping effect, be sure to focus on mirrors (anything reflective), floor and windows. These three factors can make a whole world of difference. For an easy option, use watered down vinegar or lemon spray on your mirrors and tiles (something acidic), spray this everywhere, then wash down with water, wipe away. Then as a final step, be sure to use a cotton or microfibre cloth to buff in a circular motion to avoid any streaks.

The floor can often be overlooked at home – a quick hoover won’t suffice. Your vacuum is your best friend when it comes to luxury housekeeping. If you have carpet, stay in specific lines, as if you are mowing the lawn. You wouldn’t want to see streaks in your carpet. Be sure to vacuum your sofa, chairs, cushions, rugs and even any blinds and such.”

The finer details

Henderson has emphasised that housekeeping in hotels is all about the finer details and thinking of everything. Descale the kettle, get the toothbrush out, wash out every bin, focus on the skirting board.

She concludes by saying: “Think of the finer details and you can experience luxury all the time, in the comfort of your home.”