Clean, hygienic floors have never been so easy with the Noesis F10 Pro

In a few short years, floor cleaning appliances have made massive leaps in technology. Long plug-in power cable vacuums gave way to hand held battery-power vacuums to robotic automated vacuums. Now, Noesis has made the next leap with a robotic vacuum that includes a mopping function with disposable mop pads.

With hygiene and convenience at top of mind, Noesis developed its latest model, the F10 Pro that features disposable mop pads and a suite of other thoughtful, precision additions to one of the industry’s leading devices. These disposable mop pads ensure each cleaning session uses a fresh pad, reducing the risk of spreading dirt or bacteria growth over time. For those seeking a more sanitary and hands free cleaning solution, these disposable pads also eliminate the need to handle dirty mop water or hand wash components.

Bacteria and dirt often accumulate in robot vacuums without automated cleaning features. But this has been solved by the Noesis F10 Pro and its reusable mop pads. By using a clean mop pad every time, the Noesis F10 Pro maintains consistent mopping performance and an “always clean” base station.

More autonomous features are also integrated into the new F10 Pro including automatic pad replacements and self-emptying docks. Because the dirty mop pads no longer rest on the base station’s floor when the robot vacuum is docked, users no longer need to periodically scrub its base to maintain its cleanliness. These advancements reduce the time and effort needed to maintain the robot vacuum, making high-tech cleaning solutions more accessible and user-friendly.

Advanced cleaning features

The Noesis F10 Pro combines a high-flow vacuum vent and rubber sweeping brushes to clean deep inside carpet fibers, while its Advanced Dynamic Scrub technology vibrates the mop pad up to 420 times per minute, removing stubborn dirt and stains from floors. With pet owners in mind, an additional rubber roller brush reduces hair from wrapping around and clogging vacuum components. Finally, its D-shaped design allows it to sweep inside corners and edges.

A major headache for many robotic vacuum owners is the mapping process and keeping the vacuum from getting stuck. To avoid this, the Noesis F10 Pro features a laser distance sensor navigation, enabling it to quickly map the home and plan efficient cleaning paths. Furthermore, a dual neural vision technology helps the F10 Pro effectively navigate around obstacles, while its anti-drop sensors protect it from falling down steps or stairs.

Final user-friendly touches

For further convenience, users can control the robot through a companion app, allowing them to schedule cleaning, set virtual boundaries, and define mop pad replacement frequency. The app also offers options to select specific areas for cleaning and provides detailed cleaning reports.

Maintaining clean floors has never been this easy or almost completely hands-off. The Noesis F10 Pro has raised the bar on the already high robotic vacuum technology. Noesis now offers the F10 Pro robotic vacuum as a complete package with all accessories included for purchase.

The Noesis F10 Pro is available on Amazon.com. For Father’s Day, Noesis is offering a bundle that includes the F10 Pro robot vacuum, an extra set of disposable mops, a set of side brushes, an additional anti-tangle rubber roller, and an extra fragrance cube. The bundle costs $1,499, which is $300 cheaper than the regular standalone price of the Noesis F10.