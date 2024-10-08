Cities that will dominate Europe’s population in 2100: Research

Tower Bridge, London, UK. Image by Tim Sandle

The European city with the biggest population in 2100 will be London, UK with an expected 17.6 million population. Where else in Europe is set to grow? Russia stands out with three cities making the top 10 list, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Krasnodar. At the other end of the scale, Oslo, Norway is currently the smallest city in the ranking with the population of 580,000.

These data have been compiled with the company Deluxe Holiday Homes and shared with Digital Journal. The review consisted of over 100 European cities, with the aim to identify the ones that will be the most populated in 2100. The study analysed the population growth for each city to calculate the expected number of residents at the end of the current century.

The study also includes the cost of living and quality of life index , taken from the reports by Numbeo and World Population Review.

The key findings are:

Cities Country Population Population growth rate Population in 2100 Cost of Living Quality of Life London United Kingdom 7,556,900 1.12% 17,618,154 $1,413.20 143 Moscow Russia 10,381,222 0.25% 12,550,511 $650.50 124 Krasnodar Russia 649,851 1.78% 11,380,787 $500.80 121.25 Dublin Ireland 1,024,027 1.18% 7,520,154 $1,202.60 149 Oslo Norway 580,000 1.40% 7,492,097 $1,315.80 183 Stockholm Sweden 1,515,017 1.25% 6,701,198 $1,125.60 178 Saint Petersburg Russia 5,028,000 0.37% 6,657,229 $583.30 116 Birmingham United Kingdom 984,333 0.83% 5,905,431 $1,008.30 168 Bristol United Kingdom 617,280 0.90% 5,839,996 $1,086.40 172 Nottingham United Kingdom 729,977 0.88% 5,602,738 $1,066.70 167

London is currently the most expensive city, with the cost of living around $1,413. The capital of England still attracts many new residents each year and the population will see an increase of 10 million people by the end of the century.

Moscow, Russia takes second place in the ranking of the most populated European cities in 2100, with 12.5 million residents. In the present it is the biggest city in the top 10, being home to over 10 million people but the population growth here is much slower at 0.25%. The cost of living is also more affordable here than in London at $650.

Krasnodar, Russia ranks third, with 11.3 million population at the end of the century. Quality of life in the city is a little lower than in Moscow but the city’s population grows 1.78% each year, 7 times faster than in the Russian capital.

Dublin, Ireland earns the fourth spot, increasing its population to 7.5 million people by 2100. Compared to London, it is more affordable and has a higher quality of life, with an index of 149.

Oslo, Norway follows closely in the ranking of the most populated European cities in 2100, with fifth place and the expected population of over 7,495,000. It is currently the smallest city in the ranking, being home to 580,000 residents. Oslo takes care of its residents and has the highest quality of life in the ranking, ahead of Dublin and London.

Stockholm, Sweden is sixth, with the predicted population of 6.7 million. The city provides comfortable conditions for its residents with high quality of life. Stockholm is also more affordable than Oslo, with a cost of living around $1,125.

Saint Petersburg, Russia holds seventh place, where the population will total 6.5 million people in 2100. Another affordable city in the ranking, the cost of living is only $583. Saint Petersburg is currently home to 5 million people but even with a slower growth rate of 0.37% its big population earns the place in the top 10.

In eighth place is Birmingham, United Kingdom, with an expected population of 5.9 million in 2100. The city grows slower than other UK cities in the ranking, with 0.83%, but it is also the most affordable UK city in the ranking, which attracts movers from all across the country.

Bristol, United Kingdom is ninth, increasing the population to 5.8 million people by the end of the century. It is currently a little smaller than Krasnodar but the population grows slower, 0.9% each year. Compared to other cities in the ranking, it has high quality of life and the cost of living is around $1,086.

Nottingham, United Kingdom closes the ranking of the most populated European cities in 2100 with tenth place and a population of 5.6 million. Right now it is bigger than Bristol with over 729,000 residents but the population growth is slower here.