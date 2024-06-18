Chris Stolzman and Dr. Lee Moorer present improved hormone health and anti-aging

Photo courtesy of Castle Rock Hormone Health

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

When Chris Stolzman and Dr. Lee Moorer launched Castle Rock Hormone Health in 2021, their mission was clear: improve hormone health care. They stepped outside traditional insurance-based systems and provided personalized, direct-to-consumer healthcare solutions. The swift growth of their franchise system, with 10 new locations within three years, highlights their success in an industry ripe for innovation.

Innovating personalized healthcare

With his background in hormone optimization and regenerative medicine, Moorer has developed Castle Rock’s proprietary diagnostic process. This method assesses and customizes treatment plans for each patient’s unique hormonal needs. “Our diagnostic approach is not just about treating symptoms but optimizing entire lifestyles,” says Moorer.

On the business front, Stolzman’s leadership has been important in expanding Castle Rock’s geographic and operational scope. His experience in consumer service businesses has been translated into the healthcare sector, focusing on critical areas such as patient acquisition, staff training, and service delivery. These efforts have supported rapid scaling and ensured the maintenance of high standards of patient care across all franchise locations.

“The integration of comprehensive marketing and robust training systems ensures that our franchises deliver consistent, high-quality care,” Stolzman says. Under his guidance, the company has seen remarkable business growth, achieving a 100% revenue growth year over year. This showcases the successful application of his business strategies in a complex healthcare environment.

Sustainable healthcare outside traditional models

One of the most notable shifts introduced by Castle Rock is its cash-based practice model, which bypasses the complexities and limitations of traditional insurance. This model has facilitated business growth and ensured patients receive personalized care without the typical bureaucratic entanglements.

Naturally, Castle Rock Hormone Health is set to expand its franchise. With plans to open more locations across 37 states, Stolzman and Moorer aim to set new standards in healthcare franchising. The company is also improving its patient acquisition system and provider training to ensure that growth does not compromise the quality of care.

Stolzman and Moorer champion a model where growth and patient care are not opposing forces but complementary elements for a successful healthcare enterprise. Their work challenges conventional healthcare models and offers a promising glimpse into the future of personalized medical care.