Chef Akira Yoshida: Transforming Omakase dining in Los Angeles

Chef Akira’s mission is to promote the authentic sushi culture he has admired since childhood
Photo courtesy of Akira Yoshida
The beauty of Japanese food is not only in the abundance of flavors and the quality of the ingredients but also in the artistic proportion of simplicity and its rich tradition. The Omakase dining experience is a perfect example, where every course is designed to serve tradition and exceed its limits. 

In Los Angeles, a city known for its active gastronomy, Chef Akira Yoshida stands out by returning to the roots of Japanese tradition at Omakase Sakurako. Located in the vibrant core of the iconic Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles, his restaurant does not overly advertise its presence. Yet, once inside, the meticulously crafted dishes quickly capture attention.

Yoshida’s journey has spanned over a decade, from mastering sushi in Tokyo to leading a fusion restaurant in Germany. During the early years of Akira’s restaurant career, he learned the meticulous craft of making sushi, famously achieving the status of chef in charge within just one year of training — a position that typically requires five to six years of dedication and skill. His quick learning ability set him apart, and he was the first in his company to win the MVP award for two consecutive years, a testament to his exceptional talent. 

Chef Akira’s mission is to promote the authentic sushi culture he has admired since childhood. Growing up under his father’s influence, a successful restaurant owner, and visiting Sukiyabashi Jiro, Akira made it his life’s mission to take Japanese food to the world. He wants to combine tradition and modernity to create an unprecedented dining experience that adheres to the principles of Omakase but is also influenced by contemporary trends.

Los Angeles has always embraced experimental cuisines to curate new experiences for food lovers. This is where Omakase culture gained popularity. It elevates food to the level of a saga that offers an immersive experience, not just a complete meal.

Omakase Sakurako, run by Chef Akira, provides more than just food. It is a whole experience from the first greeting to the last plate served. Each course of the meals is designed using a unique set of ingredients, and all the dishes complement his passion, creating a fusion of the old and the new culinary techniques. Whether blending French culinary techniques during his stay in Germany or serving rare Japanese fish to the American audience, his unparalleled culinary skills set him apart in a competitive landscape, where he masterfully balances innovation and tradition. 

This refreshing approach to Omakase sets him apart from older chefs who refuse to experiment with Japanese culinary techniques. This youthful thought has made his cuisine relevant and popular even in today’s rapidly changing culinary culture.

Chef Akira aspires to become a Michelin star in the mainland US, which will help him solidify his rank as one of the best sushi chefs in the country. After helping open the company’s German branch, he moved to Germany with the president as head chef. Within their first year, they were recognized in the Michelin Guide for their French and sushi fusion cuisine tailored to local tastes. After the pandemic, he returned to Tokyo in 2022 and worked at a Michelin-starred sushi restaurant, further honing his craft.

He is also looking forward to opening more branches of his restaurant, as he wishes to share his love for Japanese sushi with more people around the country. 

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

