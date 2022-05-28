Chatting with Terrelya Hoskins: Radio host and nutritionist

Terrelya Hoskins. Photo Credit: Emazing Photography

Radio host, media personality, and nutritionist Terrelya Hoskins chatted about Power 98.5 Satellite Radio and the digital age.

Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

On serving as a host on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, she said, “It has been an amazing opportunity being a host on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine being on the radio when I envisioned myself speaking to the masses. It has been a total blessing. You have to be on your A-game, especially when hosting guests. I’m honored to be a part of this wonderful radio station and am looking forward to the future with Power 98.5 Satellite Radio.”

She had great words about working with acclaimed radio and PR personality Steven Cuoco. “Working with Steve has been great,” she said. “He’s an amazing person all around and a wonderful teacher as well. He has the drive, motivation, and ambition to be the best. The reason I love that is because even though I’m a self-motivated person, working with him means I have to always be on my A-game.”

“When Steve and I first met, he gave me constructive advice on how to market myself, how to become marketable and work on my overall branding. I rose to the challenge and it is definitely paying off in so many positive ways. He definitely knows his stuff and I highly encourage anyone that works with him to not take his time for granted,” she elaborated.

Motivations

On her daily motivations, she said, “I want to prove the doubters wrong…and I want to prove to those that encourage me that they’re right. Growing up, I used to doubt myself every single minute of the day. The woman that I now am wants to positively challenge myself to do things outside of my comfort zone. I’m motivated to grow and be the best version of myself every single day.”

Digital age

On being a nutritionist in the digital age, she said, “It is actually fun but challenging at the same time. Fun because you get to make different and creative videos to spread any message. It also makes us more accessible to the world and not just locally. We’re able to live stream, have remote meetings, and post pictures and videos in the life of a nutritionist.”

“The challenging part is if you’re not careful, you can become overwhelmed with what’s happening in the world. It tends to be hard to know when to take a social media break and focus on one’s self. I say there is more positive than negative in that regard though,” she added.

Advice for hopefuls in radio and nutrition

For young and aspiring nutritionists and radio hosts, she said, “As a radio host, it is totally normal to be nervous and scared. I still get anxious before every show because I’m always wondering do I sound okay? Should I talk about this or that? But the important thing is to just be yourself.”

“People want to listen to you. While yes, they want to listen to the message, do not forget that people want to know you. During my shows, I always display my personality and always share personal stories relevant to the topics,” she said.

“People want to know that they’re not just listening to a total robot,” she said. “As a nutritionist, read, read, and read. There is so much to learn in the world of nutrition. But also remember to pace yourself. Do not overwhelm yourself with too much information at once. The information is changing almost every single day so allow yourself room to evolve with the times. What you learn one day may change the next.”

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she said, “The future involves me participating in speaking engagements all around the country. I want to share with the masses the importance of healthy eating. I want to inspire as many people as possible to be the best versions of themselves. Definitely, more philanthropy work involved.”

“I want to host my own vegan cooking show once a month,” she said. “I am set to graduate in mid-July. After that, I will study for the Board Exam to become a certified nutritionist. I want to continue being a radio host and media personality for Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, interviewing guests on my show every week will be a blessing.”

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “The very first radio show defined me because it was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever done. I’ve always been content hiding behind the scenes and allowing others to have the spotlight on them. Becoming a radio host means having the spotlight on me, which is something I was never comfortable doing.”

“Another defining moment is doing my first speaking engagement to a big audience. Throughout my preteen and teen years, I had a legitimate fear of being on stage. To speak in front of an audience is definitely something to celebrate,” she added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success means accomplishing small goals and action steps towards the bigger picture. Success means finishing what you started.”

“Success means being in peace and in love with your true self,” she said. “Success means not allowing negativity to slow you down and keep you down and distracted. Success means perseverance.”

“Success means being able to look at yourself in the mirror, put a big smile on your face and say ‘you go girl.’ You’re doing the damn thing!!! Keep going, you got this,” she exclaimed.