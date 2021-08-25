Connect with us

Chatting with Michelin star chefs Niki Nakayama and Jordan Kahn

Michelin star chefs Niki Nakayama and Jordan Kahn chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about a recent collaborative dinner inspired by the new electric car from Cadillac.

Recently the Chef’s Table star and lauded master of modernity planned and integrated a fully immersive dining experience at Kahn’s Vespertine (the first and only time the restaurant has been open since the pandemic began). This was also the first time the two came together to craft and deliver a menu, which was inspired by something other than the ingredients themselves.

The prolific social media platform, 60 Second Docs,  captured the process between the illustrious culinary minds as they built out a five-course tasting menu that celebrated the tradition of craftsmanship and innovation, and was inspired by the all-new electric Cadillac LYRIQ.

Chef Jordan Kahn remarked, “For me, food is much more than what’s on the plate. Food is the earth, creation, and transformation. It’s engagement of all five senses and a meeting of the past, present, and future. A dining experience at Vespertine defies typical expectations and just as importantly connects people to themselves and others in an intimate and unforgettable way.”

“This can also be said about the passion for driving, especially among brands like Cadillac, and their desire to reshape the future of electric vehicles to focus on the sensorial connection between car and driver,” Chef Jordan added.

Chef Niki Nakayama stated, “Honoring nature and engaging all the senses are key pillars of the cuisine we create, and the same can be said about a vehicle that aims to be both sustainable and beautiful, visceral and immersive. Collaborating with friend and visionary chef Jordan Kahn to translate our experience of LYRIQ through this inventive menu is incredibly exciting and empowers us to be as innovative as possible.”

Collaborating with friend and visionary chef Jordan Kahn to bring our experience of LYRIQ to life is an incredibly rewarding experience,” Chef Niki said. “There are parallels between what we aim to do with our cuisine at n/naka – honor nature with sustainable practices and beautiful expressions on the plate – and what this vehicle represents, and we’re excited to be part of this unique experience.”

